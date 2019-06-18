Salman Khan's Bharat has continued to keep the cash registers ringing at the Indian box office in its second week. Its total collection have inched closer to Rs 200 crore mark in 13 days in the domestic market.

Having collected Rs 178 crore net in its opening week, Bharat witnessed steep decline in its business on its second Friday, but the movie went to show decent growth of 60 per cent on Saturday, when compared to Friday. However, the film held well at the ticket counters on Sunday despite India vs Pakistan cricket match.

Bharat collected a total of Rs 16.90 crore net at the domestic box office in its second weekend, taking its 13-day total to Rs 194.90 crore net. Its day-wise breakup is Rs 4 crore on Friday, Rs 6.40 crore on Saturday and Rs 6.50 crore on Sunday. The film was expected to cross Rs 200 crore mark in the second weekend, but fell short of Rs 5.10 crore to do it.

The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer once again showed decline in its numbers on its second Monday. Bharat has collected approximately Rs 2.75 crore net at the India box office on its 13th day and its total collection has reached Rs 197.65 crore net. The movie needs to collect Rs 2.45 crore to surpass the historical benchmark.

Considering early trends, Bharat has seen further dip on its second Tuesday. Even if it witnesses 10.91 percent (compared to Tuesday collection), it will be still be able to fetch the above mentioned amount to reach Rs 200 crore mark. It should be seen whether the film would cross this mark or not on its 14th day.

Bharat shattered the life-time collection records of Gully Boy (Rs 139.38 crore net), Kesari (Rs 153 crore net) and Total Dhamaal (Rs 154.30 crore net) and became the second highest grossing Bollywood film in its opening week. But considering its current pace, the movie will not go up to top rank, as it will not be able to beat the record of Uri - The Surgical Strike, which collected Rs 244.06 crore net in its lifetime.