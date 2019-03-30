When it comes to Avengers: Endgame, there are hundreds of fan theories available online. Prior to the film's official release, fans have been wondering about Ant-Man destroying Thanos. MCU's star Josh Brolin has finally reacted to this hilarious meme and put a stop to all these theories.

What is this new Ant-Man theory? The idea is Scott Lang aka Ant-Man will crawl up Thanos' anus (yes, this is what the internet is currently speculating) and press the button that will enlarge him and increases his size. So, once he will become the tallest of all or should I say, once he will become the Giant Man while inside the Thanos, the explosion will destroy the Mad Titan once and for all.

This hilarious theory is making rounds even before Avengers: Infinity War released worldwide. Fans have been joking about the same and wondering what would happen if Ant-Man will seriously go into Thanos' anus and enlarge himself.

Check out a few hilarious memes by fans:

Josh Brolin aka Thanos has seen all the memes of Antman expanding in his ass and posted an IG video of him taking a shit to show you he ain’t worried about that. — Juancho Huncho (@downtoburn) March 28, 2019

I see we’ve reached the ’Josh Brolin pretending to poop out Ant-Man’ state of Avengers: Endgame’s marketing. — Charlie Ashby ? #SWCC (@CMWAshby) March 29, 2019

The Ant-Man/Thanos theory has finally caught the eyes of Josh Brolin, who plays Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After seeing the memes and all the internet laughing at this theory, Brolin took to Instagram and posted an old video with a hashtag, #flushanantman, and #thanosmarketingpush.

Check out the video below:

Apart from this — Ant-Man crawling up Thanos' anus — there are several other interesting theories when it comes to Scott Lang in Endgame movie. The superhero was missing from Avengers: Infinity War and it was revealed in the Ant-Man and the Wasp that at the time of Thanos' snap, Scott Lang was stuck in the Quantum Realm.

Based on the earlier released trailers of Avengers: Endgame, we now know that Ant-Man will feature in the upcoming MCU movie. There are several theories that he has finally come out of the Quantum Realm but will be stuck in a different year and will meet Captain Marvel, who will bring him back to the present era.

At the same time, Ant-Man knows how to enter and come out of the Quantum Realm. In the Endgame movie, he will definitely help the rest of the Avengers to access it. Avengers could use the quantum realm to go back in time and reverse everything from the beginning — right from the time when Loki first attacked New York City.