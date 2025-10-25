Jon Bon Jovi eyes biopic and announces 2026 comeback tour

Singer-songwriter Jon Bon Jovi is planning to give it a shot at the biopic. The singer has plans to follow in his pal Bruce Springsteen's footsteps and do a biopic but he has not explicitly revealed when it would materialise.

The singer said that he would go ahead with his biopic "at some point", reports 'Female First UK'.

Bruce Springsteen, who is known by his stage name, 'The Boss', has just released 'Deliver Me From Nowhere', which stars Jeremy Allen White as the Born to Run hitmaker.

As per 'Female First UK', Jon Bon Jovi has revealed he will get his son Jake Bongiovi, 23, to portray him should his own biopic get off the ground.

However, the 63-year-old music legend told 'The Sun' newspaper, "I'm not in my final chapter yet. I'm living my next chapter".

Jovi has just teamed up with fellow New Jersey rocker Springsteen on a duet of Hollow Man on the band's Forever (Legendary Edition) album, which features re-imagined versions of the songs from their 2024 LP. Bon Jovi have also just announced plans for their Forever Tour and a companion release of their new Forever (Legendary Edition) album.

The legendary rock band, completed by guitarist Richie Sambora, keyboardist David Bryan, and drummer Tico Torres, will perform in New York, Edinburgh, Dublin, and London in summer 2026, marking their first UK and Ireland shows since 2019 and the singer's comeback following vocal cord surgery.

The tour kicks off in New York on July 7 at Madison Square Garden. The UK and Ireland leg includes shows at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium on August 28, Dublin's Croke Park on August 30, and London's Wembley Stadium on September 4.

Musician Jon Bon Jovi said he was ‘grateful and humble’ to be able to return to the rock and roll stage again after vocal cord surgery, following the announcement of the band’s world comeback tour in 2026 https://t.co/luor0qRpEh pic.twitter.com/wZ76psntuZ — Reuters (@Reuters) October 24, 2025

Bon Jovi said, "There is a lot of joy in this announcement, joy that we can share these nights together with our amazing fans. I'm deeply grateful that the fans and the brotherhood of this band have been patient and allowed me the time needed to get healthy and prepare for touring. I'm ready and excited".

The tour announcement follows the frontman's well-documented vocal cord surgery and rehabilitation, which was featured in the critically acclaimed Hulu docu-series, 'Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story'.

He said, "Vocal cord surgery and subsequent rehab was a well-documented journey that played out while releasing Forever in June 2024. I was singing well enough in the studio for the recording, but the vocal demands and rigors of touring were still out of reach for me".

(With inputs from IANS)