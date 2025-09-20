Jolly LLB 3 seems to have broken the trilogy curse. The third part in the hit franchise, has brought back Arshad Warsi to the mix once again. And the legal franchise seems to have hit all the right boxes. The courtroom drama franchise, directed by Subhash Kapoor, deals with the debate between infrastructure and farming in the third instalment.

Arshad Warsi had starred in the first film under the franchise - Jolly LLB. The second instalment had Akshay Kumar in the franchise. And the third one brings back the two ace actors with Saurabh Shukla once again. From critics, social media reviewers to fans; everyone seems to have been wowed by the courtroom drama. Let's take a look at what social media has to say about the film.

Social media reviews

"The three part curse has been broken. We finally have the best trilogy. #JollyLLB3," a user wrote.

"I like watching this version of @akshaykumar effortless and entertaining. @ArshadWarsi& #SaurabShukla = total fun and #SeemaBiswas... steals the show with just her eyes! If you ate today, thank a farmer. #JollyLLB3 is a must-watch!" another user commented.

"Make #JollyLLB3 Blockbuster bcoz its deserves it. What a Movie. What is important Infrastructure or Farming. public loving this subject & comedy. Perfect family entertainment," a social media user wrote.

"Nobody does courtroom comedy like AK... NOBODY #JollyLLB3," another social media user commented.

"Credit where its due. When most sequels only retain the main star and everyone else is replaceable, #JollyLLB3 retains the main cast especially the actresses who are often expendable," read a comment.

"This film will be remembered as one of AK's funniest roles ever #JollyLLB3," another comment read.

"#JollyLLB3 did justice to its previous parts," one more comment read.

"#AkshayKumar hasn't tried much to create buzz for #JollyLLB3 yet trio from JOLLY LLB FRANCHISE might surprise everyone," a social media user quipped.

Box office collection

Jolly LLB 3 has received thunderous response from all quarters. And the box office collection of the first day is a testimony to that. As per Sacnilk.com, Jolly LLB 3 collected Rs 12.50 crore net in India on Day 1. With this, the film surpassed Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par opening day collection.