Preetham Gubbi and Duniya Vijay have collaborated again after a gap of 7 years. Their previous venture, Johny Mera Naam Preethi Mera Kaam, was a hit movie at the box office. Now, they are coming together for its sequel titled Johnny Johnny Yes Papa.

The first installment was produced by Jayanna and Bhogedra, while Duniya Vijay is funding the sequel. However, Ramya, who had played the female lead in the first part and stole the hearts with the song 'Origoble Padmavathi' is not part of the flick.

Rachita Ram has replaced Ramya in Johnny Johnny Yes Papa, which has B Ajaneesh Loknath's music, Karunakar A's cinematography, and Ganesh Mallaiah's editing. With the movie being billed as the sequel, it has to be seen how the director gives the link to the first part.

Rangayana Raghu will have a bigger role in the movie and has a lot of scenes with Duniya Vijay which is equivalent to the screen space that Rachita Ram has with the hero in the Kannada film. Sadhu Kokila, HG Dattatreya and other are part of the cast.

Taking the successful elements from the first part, the makers have come out with a story, which is laced with comedy. Rangayana Raghu and Sadhu Kokila's presence are expected to bring a laugh riot.

