Johnny Depp has been under the radar ever since his former wife, Amber Heard, accused him of verbal and physical abuse. The Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald movie star is also due in court for his upcoming trial that begins later this month.

Earlier in September, Johnny Depp pleaded to a judge that his ongoing case with Amber Heard or his alleged drug use should not be included in his assault trial. Depp added back then that the location manager of City of Lies movie will reportedly try and bring up his divorce proceedings with Amber Heard in the trial and this will only divert the jury.

Johnny Depp's assault case is scheduled to begin on October 21, 2019. As per the documents obtained by The Blast, a judge has accepted Depp's plea to prohibit the use of any evidence or statements about Amber Heard or his alleged drug in the assault case.

Gregg Brooks sued Johnny Depp for reportedly assaulting him on the film set for the City of Lies. The 2018 crime drama movie was directed by Brad Furman and featured the murder investigations of Tupac Shakur. It starred Johnny Depp as a retired LAPD detective. As per IMDB, Gregg "Rocky" Brooks worked as a location manager in the City of Lies.

Back in July this year, Gregg "Rocky" Brooks filed a detailed document in Los Angeles, claiming the incident that happened when the crew was filming in Los Angeles. As per Brooks, the production team reportedly had permission to film until 7 pm outside the hotel area and until 10 pm inside the said building. Brooks was later told that the shooting of the film had to wrap up but when he informed the same to Brad Furman, who allegedly stated that he should say this to the movie's lead star, Johnny Depp.

As per Gregg "Rocky" Brooks, he was later confronted by Depp, who he claimed shouted: "Who the f**k are you? You have no right to tell me what to do! I don't give a f**k who you are and you can't tell me what to do."

Gregg Brooks allegedly stated that Johnny Depp's breath reeked of alcohol and he further claimed that the movie star had been taking drugs on movie set location.