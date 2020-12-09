Forty years ago on December 8, former Beatle's lead-singer, John Lennon was killed. On his 40th death anniversary, his millions of fans worldwide remembered him with flowers, candles, and songs.

John Lennon's partner Yoko Ono and Beatle's Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, remembered him with tweets and how they all still miss him.

The Liverpool-born John Lennon was an English singer, songwriter, and peace activist who achieved worldwide fame as the founder, co-lead vocalist, and rhythm guitarist of The Beatles. His songwriting partnership with Paul McCartney remains the most successful in the entire musical history. In 1969, Lennon started the Plastic Ono Band, and after the Beatles disbanded in 1970, Lennon continued a career as a solo artist and as Ono's collaborator.

Murder of John Lennon:

On the evening of December 8, 1980, John Lennon was shot dead in The Dakota's archway, his residence in New York City by Mark David Chapman. Mark was an American Beatles fan who had traveled from Hawaii. In his future statements, Mark would say that he was angered by Lennon's lifestyle and public comments, especially his remark about the Beatles being "more popular than Jesus" and the lyrics of songs like "God" and "Imagine." Mark would also say that he was inspired by J.D. Salinger's novel The Catcher In The Rye's character, Holden Caulfield.

As per the reports, Mark David Chapman planned to kill John Lennon for several months. He even waited for Lennon at the Dakota on the morning of December 8. During the evening, he met the legendary singer, who signed his copy of the album Double Fantasy. When Lennon returned home later that night, Mark fired five hollow-point bullets from a .38 special revolver -- four of which hit Lennon in the back.

At the time, The Associated Press reported, "Lennon and his wife were walking through the Dakota's big, arched entryway about 10:50 p.m. when a man approached them and fired five shots from a .38-caliber pistol. Lennon yelled, 'I'm shot,' and staggered up a few steps into the building and collapsed."

John Lennon was rushed to the hospital in a police car, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Chapman pleaded guilty to murdering Lennon and was given a sentence of 20-years-to-life imprisonment in an Upstate New York prison.

John Lennon tribute:

The anniversary was marked on social media by John Lennon's partner, Ono, and Paul McCartney.

"The death of a loved one is a hollowing experience. After 40 years, Sean, Julian and I still miss him," Ono said.

John Lennon will be remembered for his contribution to the music industry.