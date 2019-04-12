John Cena and Nikki Bella have a storied past since their time in the WWE together. The 16-time champion dated the former women's champion for six years before calling off their engagement in 2018. Now, the Total Bellas star has come out and sent out an open warning to Cena's rumoured new girlfriend.

Nikki had said that she had called off the relationship with the Trainwreck as it would come in between one of their careers and neither should sacrifice their ambitions. She added that it would "kill" her to see Cena dating another woman. "No matter what, the next time I see him with someone it's gonna kill me," she told her twin sister, Brie Bella in a Total Divas promo. "(But) I'm ready for a new me. I need it."

It seems as though Nikki is indeed ready to embrace a new version of herself as "killing" herself was the last thought crossing her mind when she saw photos of Cena with on a date in Vancouver. "When I opened it up and saw the photo it was weird," Nikki said during the Bellas podcast. "You know when you get a text or you see a photo or you see your significant other, flirt with someone or something, you know how you get those knots in your stomach that hurts? You either want to poop your pants immediately or you just have the craziest tummy ache, right?"

But Nikki admitted that she did not feel that way and instead warned the new girl that she would give her a 'Rack Attack' if she ever broke Cena's heart. The Rack Attack is Nikki's signature finishing move in the WWE. "So neither of that happened to me when I saw the photos. Let me tell you, [if] she breaks his heart, wow... I will Rack Attack her in a heartbeat. Still protective of that man."

Nikki and Cena are no longer actively involved in the WWE like they used to be. In fact, Nikki recently announced her retirement from in-ring competition, drawing curtains on a very successful career. Nikki was an important member of WWE's evolution in the treatment of females and it was fitting that her last in-ring appearance on WWE television was in the first women-only pay-per-view called Evolution.

Cena, meanwhile, works an extremely light schedule with the company due to his Hollywood commitments. His most recent appearance for the company was in WrestleMania where he brought back his much-loved rapper gimmick. The 'Doctor of Thuganomics' character worked like a treat as the over 80,000 in attendance at the MetLife Stadium went crazy seeing the divisive wrestler return to the gimmick everyone fell in love with.