All eyes were set on the Oscars 2024 ceremony that took place on Monday morning. In Hollywood, the Oscars Awards were held on March 10 EST (March 11 IST) at the Los Angeles, Hollywood, California.

The event started with the grand red carpet ceremony which was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who also hosted the ceremony last year.

Here’s how John Cena went from fully naked (!!!) to partially clothed while costume design nominees reel played. Jimmy Kimmel really did help. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/dZPA7qmbgf — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) March 11, 2024

Needless to say, Oppenheimer swept most of the Oscar Awards. and Robert Downey Jr awards for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor, respectively.

Emma Stone clinched the Best Actress award for her performance as Bella Baxter in Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things.

Apart from the grand gala red carpet night, the crowd went bewildered seeing John Cena baring it all on the Oscars stage

John Cena walked on stage wearing nothing!

In a video from the ceremony that has gone viral show, Jimmy Kimmel introduced John Cena as the presenter of the category by hinting that he will appear without clothes.

John Cena covered his modesty with the envelope featuring the winner of Best Costume. After announcing the category, the video was cut to the nominations. In that space, Jimmy Kimmel draped him with a massive curtain.

Upon seeing John Cena, everyone in the room and on the internet were in splits seeing him baring it all. Cena then presented the Best Costume award to Poor Things.

A naked John Cena and Jimmy Kimmel bicker on stage at the 2024 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/1JYd5qth6F — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 11, 2024

Margot Robbie was seen laughing her heart out when Cena walked on stage.

Another video shows, Cena wearing a bright gold costume.

Meanwhile, desis, on Instagram were quickly reminded of Aamir Khan's bold look in PK and soon meme fest began on social media.

A user wrote John Cena's quick costume change has got to be one of the biggest moments from this year's Oscars!"

Another user wrote, "That nightmare where you have to give a speech to the whole class but you forgot your clothes #Oscars #JohnCena."

India Shines at Oscars 2024

The awards night was special for Indians all across the world as India's Nitin Desai was honoured in the "In Memoriam" montage showcased at the 96th Academy Awards. The acclaimed art director was found dead in August last year at his ND Studio in Khalapur Raigad near Karjat. Nitin Desai allegedly died by suicide. He was most known for his work in films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Lagaan, Devdas, Jodhaa Akbar and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Art Director/Production Designer, filmmaker and actor #NitinDesai, was remembered at #Oscars2024 “In memoriam” segment.



The man behind the iconic films like Parinda, 1942 A Love Story, Khamoshi, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Lagaan, Devdas, The Legend of Bhagat Singh & Jodhaa Akbar. pic.twitter.com/a1NriUWX2h — CinemaRare (@CinemaRareIN) March 11, 2024

At this year's Academy Awards, SS Rajamouli's internationally renowned film RRR was honoured and a montage was showcased as a tribute to the contribution of stunt coordinators in cinema across the world. RRR's Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu was played before the presenters announced the categories for Best Song.