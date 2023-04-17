The evolving Indian cinema market should be supported by Hollywood Film Industry, according to acclaimed filmmaker Joe Russo.

While talking with a Hollywood news portal named Deadline, the Avengers filmmaker noted that Bollywood is also as diverse as Hollywood, but it is getting minimal exposure outside India, despite bringing out symbolic film businesses within the country.

Russo also lauded SS Rajamouli and RRR for the film's technical perfection, visual effects and mythological storytelling style.

It should be noted that RRR won the Oscar for Best Original Song for the Telugu hit Naatu Naatu.

"Certainly a more diverse version and one that's more international. Bollywood, for instance, is one of the more significant film businesses in the world but it has extremely minimal exposure outside of India," said Russo.

He added: "Thank God for movies like RRR, using a level of technical genius, visual effects, and mythological storytelling to appeal to a much wider audience. We learn about other cultures from movies like that. So, I guess, our goal would be empowerment. We want to support other markets as much as possible so their stories can get through in a broader way."

Joe Russo along with his brother Anthony Russo (popularly known as 'Russo Brothers') directed several big Hollywood films including Captain America, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and The Gray Man.

Joe Russo was attending Sands International Film Festival in Scotland and there, he also talked about his forthcoming series 'Citadel' starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, in which he and his brother are executive producers. The first episode of the series is expected to be streamed on April 28, 2023.

The director has also associated with Indian artists in films like The Extraction and The Grey Man. Extraction starred Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi and Priyanshu Painyuli in the lead roles, while Tamil Superstar Dhanush played the role of the antagonist in The Grey Man.