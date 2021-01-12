The last few days of Trump's presidency have turned out to be quite eventful with shocking events that have humiliated the United States on a global platform. Following the violent storming of the US Capitol by pro-Trump rioters, who managed to breach one of the most secure areas in Washington DC, Democrats are coming down heavily on the outgoing US President.

Impeachment of Trump in the last few days of his term has been initiated. The Democrats on Monday introduced the single article charging the US President with "incitement of insurrection." A resolution asking Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove Trump from office was objected by a Republican member, post which the article of impeachment was introduced in the House of Representatives.

The House of Democrats now plan to vote on Wednesday to impeach President Trump. The resolution was introduced by Democrats David Cicilline of Rhode Island, Jamie Raskin of Maryland and Ted Lieu of California.

Prosecute Pro-Trump Republicans

"Donald Trump was the person who incited this mob to attack the Capitol. That's why we had this Article of Impeachment called 'incitement to Insurrection' to remove him from office as soon as possible," Rep. Lieu commented on why he co-wrote the Impeachment Articles.

Rep Lieu strongly believes the FBI must prosecute pro-Trump Republicans, who played a part in inciting last week's riots. Rep. Cori Bush also opined that Republicans who had a hand in inciting the violence to be investigated by the Ethics Committee and further be sanctioned or removed from the office.

Citing Section 3 or the 14th Amendment, Democrats pointed out that officials who engage in "insurrection or rebellion...or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof" are prohibited from holding a position in the office.

"We must hold these Republicans accountable for their role in this insurrection at our nation's Capitol as part of a racist attempt to overthrow the election results. There must be consequences," Bush said in a statement, Forbes reported.

"If there's one thing I know about liberals... when they gain power, they USE it against their opponents," political commentator and radio host Dan Bongino said of the impeachment articles against Trump.

Impeach Trump for US Capitol violence

Accusing Trump of encouraging "rioters and insurrectionists to 'march on the Capitol' and 'fight'" last Wednesday, the resolution seeks Pence to "declare what is obvious to a horrified nation: that the President is unable to successfully discharge the duties and powers of his office".

"In all this, President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of government. He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coequal branch of government. He thereby betrayed his trust as President, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States," the impeachment resolution reads.