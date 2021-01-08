The entire world was appalled to see the carnage that unfurled at the United States Capitol on Wednesday, January 6. Windows were smashed, offices ransacked and a trail of destruction left behind as thousands of supporters of outgoing president Donald Trump swarmed inside the building. Shocking videos shared widely on social media showed the rampaging mob climbing on rafters, ripping down the country's flags and roaming the Senate chamber.

Video shared on social media even showed terrifying visuals of an angry mob, barging on the huge doors, smashing the glass panes on it inside the Capitol, trying to enter the chamber. But one peculiar incident among the pandemonium grabbed the attention of Indian Americans – an Indian tricolour was seen among a sea of red and blue American flags.

A small population of Indian Americans

The act which garnered widespread criticism over the internet was allegedly masterminded of Vinson Palathingal, aka Vincent Xavier, according to his Facebook profile.

Xavier hails from Kochi, Kerala. He did his graduation in Trissur and moved to the United States to settle in Washington DC. Apparently, Xavier did his higher studies from University of Nevada, Reno. He currently works with the Accubits Technology in Virginia and is a member of the IndoAmerican Center there.

According to his social media page Xavier had checked in the US Capitol on January 5 (local time). Posting a video on his Facebook page with the Indian flag amid the masses, he wrote "How many million people you need fake media to report this historic event? We got a couple, is that enough? President Donald J. Trump is our President!"

Xavier was participating along with the other protestors at the Capitol Hill on Wednesday. Xavier was a critic of several issues pertaining to US as well as India in the past. In an interview to News 18, Xavier clearly stated that he is a Republican Party member and a Trump supporter. He has asserted that it is usual for voters and supporters to bring flags of their home countries to political rallies and flags from many countries were there.

However, the waiving for a tricolor flag, among American and MAGA flags, was certainly a shocker, especially to the Indians as well as Americans who just couldn't miss it and took to social media to express their anger.

Varun Gandhi, Tharoor respond

Both Varun Gandhi of BJP and Shashi Tharoor of Congress responded to the tweet by Xavier, linking them in it. "Why is there an Indian flag there??? This is one fight we definitely don't need to participate in," tweeted BJP MP Varun Gandhi.

Soon Shashi Tharoor replied:"Unfortunately,@varungandhi80, there are some Indians with the same mentality as that Trumpist mob, who enjoy using the flag as a weapon rather than a badge of pride, & denounce all who disagree with them as anti-nationals & traitors. That flag there is a warning to all of us."

As soon as the video went viral, waiving of the Indian flag angered several Indians as well as the Indian community residing in the US and they took to Twitter to lodge their protest. New Delhi has regularly denied any foreign interference in its internal matter; varying from Trump's offer of mediation in Kashmir to Canada's vehement support to the farmer in protest against farm laws.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi said: "Whoever is waiving this Indian flag should feel ashamed. Don't use our tricolor to participate in such violent and criminal acts in another country."

According to a Reuters report, protestors forced their way past metal security barricades, broke windows and scaled walls to fight their way into the Capitol. Some rioters even besieged the House of Representatives chamber, while the lawmakers those who were stuck inside hid themselves beneath the chairs and tables.

Security officers piled furniture against the chamber's door and drew their pistols before helping lawmakers and others escape but even they seemed to be losing their ground, marking it one of the darkest days since the civil war in American history.