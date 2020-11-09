Former American Vice President Joe Biden has officially defeated Donald Trump in the 2020 US elections. Millions of people worldwide are celebrating Biden's win, including several Bollywood celebrities. However, Kangana Ranaut recently took a dig against him and referred to him as "Gajini Biden." Kangana, however, praised current Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in her recent tweet.

Kamala Harris officially made history by becoming the first woman to join the office in the White House. In her recent speech, she said that she might be the first woman in the office, but she won't be the last. She even said that her winning had given hope to millions of other girls that even they can achieve anything in life. Quoting her tweet, Kangana responded as:

"Not sure about Gajni Biden who's data crashes every 5 minutes, all the medicines they have injected into him he won't last more than a year, clearly Kamal Harris will run the show. When one woman rises, she makes the way for every woman. Cheers to this historic day."

Kangana Ranaut's reference to "Gajni Biden" is from Aamir Khan's megahit movie, Ghajini, where it was shown how he had short-term memory disease and couldn't remember anything after 15 minutes.

There can be several reasons why Kangana has referred to the current President-elect Joe Biden by that name. Earlier this month, a doctored video purporting to show Mr Biden forgetting what state he is in was viewed more than a million times over the weekend.

In the original video clip, Mr Biden greeted his supporters by saying, "Hello, Minnesota!" However, the signs behind him were altered to make it look as if was shouting those words in Florida.

Kangana Ranaut's support for Arnab Goswami:

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has also tweeted and shown her support for Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. From her car, she posted a video in which she talked about Arnab Goswami's arrest. She wrote: "Arnab ji is being tortured for exposing drug mafia and child trafficking business in Bullydawood and of course calling Sonia ji by her original name."