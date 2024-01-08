Jo Koy, the host of the Golden Globes, has been trending on social media and not for all the right reasons. The host made several jokes on celebrities and films on the award nights. While some landed well, majority of the potshots and digs seemed to have backfired. First, let's take a look at some of his jokes.

The jokes

"Oppenheimer answered a lifelong question that's been on my mind for years – yes, scientists do get laid. As long as they look like Cilian Murphy," Jo said. Talking about Margot Robbie's Barbie, Jo said, "It was weird being attracted to a plastic doll. Just something about your eyes Ryan." He also made joke at Taylor Swift and said, "The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL?" Koy said. "At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift." Taylor, however, refused to entertain his low blow joke and kept a straight face.

Social media reactions

"I don't think Taylor Swift liked Jo Koy's joke about her...#GoldenGlobes #JoKoy," wrote a user. "Kind of messed up that everyone is saying Jo Koy bombed hosting the #GoldenGlobes yesterday. If he pissed off the cesspool known as Hollywood, that means he actually was a smashing success!" another user wrote. "#JoKoy apologized to #Taylor after he joked about her. The Satanic cabal is very sensitive these days. #GoldenGlobes," a social media user commented.

"Jo Koy is the worst host ever #JoKoy #JoKoyIsOverParty," read a comment. "I think nerves got the best of #JoKoy tonight, who is very funny in his stand-up specials where he talks about his family. Roasting yourself is far easier than roasting others, and he became overwhelmed. Still, to see a Pacific Islander host is still a first. #GoldenGlobes2024," another comment read.

"#TaylorSwift relationship with #TravisKelce was the punch Joke for #GoldenGlobes tonight,what a embarrassment for Taylor, her face was stone cold ,its was unexpected #JoKoy joke was Mocking about the #NFL's Taylor Swift Obsession. Uncalled for really!" was one more comment. "I hate to be judgmental but #JoKoy has to be one of the LEAST funny people on the planet. Maybe the Universe. How on earth did this guy make it as a COMEDIAN when he's NOT funny?!?! He was chosen to host the #GoldenGlobes?? WHY? HOW? AWFUL hosting. AWFUL jokes. Insulting," a comment read.

"Taylor Stop overacting never heard it's okay laugh at yourself, Audience left confused over Joke taking a jabs at #NFL's #TaylorSwift Obsession, by the Golden Globe host for tonight #JoKoy it's like social Media went in a frenzy. So confused #GoldenGlobes2024 #GoldenGlobes2024," a Twitter user commented.