The 81st edition of the prestigious Golden Globe Awards honouring outstanding achievements in film and television took place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday. Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's Barbie led the nominations in nine categories. One of the buzziest nights in Hollywood, the show was in full attendance with celebrities including Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Florence Pugh, Angela Bassett, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa and many more in the seats.

The Winners List:

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement: Barbie

Best Motion Picture (Drama): Oppenheimer

Best Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical): Poor Things

Best Motion Picture (Animated): The Boy and the Heron

Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language: Anatomy of a Fall

Best Screenplay (Motion Picture): Justine Triet, Arthur Harari for Anatomy of a Fall

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role (Motion Picture): Da'Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role (Motion Picture): Robert Downey Jr for Oppenheimer

Best Performance by a Female Actor (Motion Picture, Drama): Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Performance by a Male Actor (Motion Picture, Drama): Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Best Performance by a Female Actor (Motion Picture, Musical/Comedy): Emma Stone – Poor Things

Best Performance by a Male Actor (Motion Picture, Musical/Comedy): Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Best Score (Motion Picture): Ludwig Göransson for Oppenheimer

Best Song (Motion Picture): Barbie's "What Was I Made For?" (Billie Eilish O'Connell, Finneas O'Connell)

Television

Best Drama Series: Succession

Best Performance by a Female Actor on Television (Drama Series): Sarah Snook for Succession

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture: Beef

Best Musical/Comedy Series: The Bear

Best Performance by a Male Actor on Television (Drama Series): Kieran Culkin for Succession

Best Performance by a Female Actor on Television (Musical/Comedy Series): Ayo Edebiri for The Bear

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy: Ricky Gervais for Armageddon

Best Performance by a Male Actor on Television (Musical/Comedy Series): Jeremy Allen White for The Bear

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television (Television Series): Matthew Macfadyen for Succession

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television (Television Series): Elizabeth Debicki for The Crown

Best Performance by a Female Actor (Limited Series): Ali Wong for Beef

Best Performance by a Male Actor (Limited Series): Steve Yeun for Beef

The Golden Globe Awards are presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), a group of journalists and photographers who report on the entertainment industry for international publications. It recognises excellence in both domestic and foreign films, as well as television productions.

The Sartorial Speldour

The event also witnessed Hollywood's elite setting blaze on the red carpet with their alluring fashion. Selena Gomez stole the spotlight in an asymmetrical Armani Privé ensemble laced with crystal florals. Her confidence continues to rule the show. Gomez's best buddy walked the carpet in a glittering green Gucci gown reminding us of the snake emoji which has been widely associated with Swift's 2017 album Reputation.

Margot Robbie continued her Barbie look with a Barbie-inspired Armani ensemble custom-made for the film. Her costar Issa Rae chose a long-sleeved amber colour beaded gown from Pamella Roland. Jennifer Lawrence walked away in style in a black Dior gown. Oprah Winfrey added a touch of regality with a shimmering blue, curve-hugging dress from Louis Vuitton.