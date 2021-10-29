Taking swift action against some anti-national elements, who were planning to organize a webinar using the platform of the prestigious Jawahar Lal Nehru University, the administration of the University immediately directed the faculty members to cancel the event. The event was aimed to start a vicious campaign against ongoing developmental and peace activities in Kashmir Valley.

Interestingly, the Centre for Women Studies (CWS) was going to organize a webinar in which controversial scholar Ather Zia was invited. Organizers have decided to use the platform of JNU to legitimate their anti-national propaganda.

JNU Vice-Chancellor swings into action after getting information

"As soon as it came to our notice that an online webinar titled "Gendered Resistance and Fresh Challenges in Post-2019 Kashmir" was going to be organized at 8.30 pm today by Centre for Women Studies, JNU, the JNU administration immediately instructed the faculty member organizing the event to cancel it," an official statement issued on behalf of Vice-Chancellor of JNU, Prof M Jagdish Kumar reads.

"The program was cancelled forthwith. The faculty member did not seek the permission of administration before planning such an event," the statement reads.

The notice of the webinar says, "This talk will draw and build upon the ethnography of gendered resistance to Indian occupation in Kashmir." This is a highly objectionable and provocative subject, which questions the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country. JNU cannot be a platform for this kind of very questionable webinars. The matter is being inquired into.

Authorities wake only after the students' group threaten to hold a protest

Ironically, the CWS JNU has issued a notice of the webinar on social media for the last 24 hours, but authorities were in deep slumber. It was only after some nationalist student groups warned to hold protests against the anti-national event, authorities awoke from the deep slumber and got the event cancelled.

ABVP and some other groups exhorted the students to gather in the JNU campus at 8.30 pm the exact time when the webinar will start to hold the protest. Before the situation took an ugly turn, authorities got the event cancelled.

Athar Zia is infamous for her anti-India approach

The self-proclaimed expert on Kashmir, Athar Zia is infamous for speeding lies on Jammu and Kashmir on different platforms. She was specially invited by the organizers of the webinar to create another false narrative on Kashmir to exploit the situation.