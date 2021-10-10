Facing severe criticism for its 'selective outrage' in cases of killing innocent people, the Congress high command has ultimately deputed its leaders to visit families affected by recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir to counter this allegation.

A day after All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge of J&K Rajni Patil reached Srinagar, senior party leader from Punjab and Lok Sabha member Ravneet Singh Bittu also rushed to the summer capital of J&K to meet terror affected families.

"Going to Srinagar to offer my condolences to the grieving families who lost their loved ones in recent attacks by terrorists. Let us all stand united in this fight against terrorism", Bittu tweeted while sharing his picture sitting in a plane.

Earlier BJP takes a jibe at Cong for its 'selective outrages'

BJP took a jibe at Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after their indifferent attitude towards terror incidents in Kashmir.

"Five people have been killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists in Kashmir within two days. These were selective killings. But, no one from any of the political parties like Congress, Samajwadi Party, Aam Aadmi Party want to go to Kashmir to express solidarity with them", BJP leaders asked on social media.

"Priyanka Gandhi left for Lakhimpur Kheri within minutes after the incident but she has no time for terror victims of Jammu and Kashmir", senior BJP leader of J&K Yudhvir Sethi said.

After visiting terror victims at Srinagar, Rajni Patil rushes to Jammu

After visiting victims of recent terror attacks in Kashmir Valley, AICC general secretary, and newly elected Rajya Sabha member Rajni Patil rushed to Jammu on Saturday evening.

After reaching Jammu, she straightway went to the house of Deepak Chand, who was killed along with principal Supinder Kour on Thursday. Patel spent some time with the wife of Deepak Chand and tried to console her. For the last two days, the wife of Deepak Chand is in shock and is not in a position to speak.

Patil blamed the Centre and UT administration for total failure to ensure the safety of innocent people and asked the government to prevent the situation from returning to the 1990s.

"The common people are fear struck especially the minorities are highly scared, which is obvious in view of the series of selective and targetted killings", she said.

Cong team visits terror victims of Kashmir Valley, demands judicial probe

Earlier Rajni Patil and Ravneet Singh Bittu visited the families of chemist M L Bindroo, principal Supinder Kour, and Mohammad Shafi Dar.

Terming all claims of BJP as 'hollow', Congress leader demanded there should be a judicial inquiry into the civilian killings that have taken place here over the last several days. "Victims of family members also demanded that the killers need to be identified as soon as earlier," she said.

"How long will we call them unidentified gunmen? We have known them and if we can't do that, we're going to make a big mistake," she said, adding that the judicial inquiry should be done and the Congress party has always stood by it.