Amid fee hike protest, as the Jawaharlal Nehru University students boycotted the end semester examination, the JNU administration has decided to conduct MPhil/PhD and MA Programme exams through Whatsapp and email.

According to the School of International Studies (SIS) Dean, Aswini K Mohapatra the decision was made in the interest of the JNU students. Mohapatra said that the decision was taken due to the extraordinary situation of the JNU. The decision was taken after meeting of the Deans of Schools and Chairpersons of Special Centres with the VC and other officials, mentioned Mohapatra in a letter sent to all Centre Chairpersons.

There was a consensus in the meeting held on December 16 at 9:30am that an alternate mode of test in the end semester examination for MPhil/PhD and MA Programme be conducted - Aswini K Mohapatra, JNU Chairperson

Format of Whatsapp exam

According to Express reports, the course teachers will send papers to their respective students which they will have to submit before December 21. The students can submit their answer scripts through email or even the images of the hand-written script through Whatsapp or also submit personally to course teaches.

On chances of students cheating during the exam, Mohapatra said there's no other way and that the university is concerned about the future of the students.

'Absurd' and 'ludicrous' move': JNUSU

The JNU Teachers' Association (JNUTA) and JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) termed the move "absurd" and "ludicrous".

These are ploys to divide students and pit one against the other which like always will not succeed however much the admin or the ABVP might try. - JNUSU

JNU fee hike protest

The Jawarharlal Nehru Students' Union (JNUSU) staged a protest on November 11, against provisions of the newly introduced Draft Hostel Manual as the university holds its third convocation at the AICTE auditorium.

The newly introduced Draft Hostel Manual, with provisions of fee hike, curfew timings and dress code restrictions, was approved by the Inter-Hall administration. Apart from these, the manual also added clauses for individual installation of electricity and water meters for hostel rooms and a monthly service charge of Rs 1,700, which could be hiked at a later time.