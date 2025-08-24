Amid massive protests by aspirants over allegations of a question paper leak, the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) on Sunday cancelled the written examination for the post of Junior Engineer (Electrical) in the Power Development Department.

Even before the much-awaited exam could be completed, videos surfaced on social media showing some youth solving question papers outside the examination centres—triggering widespread outrage and suspicion of foul play.

Opposition Parties Lambast Government Over Malpractices

Within minutes of the videos going viral, opposition parties lashed out at the administration for failing to ensure the integrity of the recruitment process and protect the future of genuine, meritorious candidates.

Several aspirants staged protests outside examination centres, demanding accountability and a transparent recruitment mechanism.

Seizing the opportunity to corner his own party's government, a visibly disillusioned National Conference leader and Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, condemned the JKSSB's handling of the examination, calling it a symptom of "systemic failure."

In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), Mehdi's office said: "Aspirants travelled from remote corners of J&K with hope, only to face yet another collapse of the JKSSB system. This is the direct result of a wrecked setup overseen by an unelected and unaccountable establishment."

The statement further criticized the continuation of alleged recruitment scams under the current administration, adding that rather than safeguarding the future of the youth, the government is "banning books, taking over schools," and ignoring long-pending issues like reservations.

"The elected government must rethink its role and approach because the current path is failing our youth and our identity," the statement concluded.

"Scam After Scam," Says PDP's Para

Joining the chorus of criticism, PDP MLA Waheed ur Rehman Para accused the government of betraying the youth.

"Scam after scam—and now another SSB paper leak. Students are seen openly trying to solve problems outside exam halls. After banning books and locking schools, the government's sale of exam papers is another blow to J&K's youth," Para wrote on X.

Sajad Lone: "We're Top in Scams"

Handwara MLA and J&K People's Conference chairman, Sajad Lone, called the incident a "brazen daylight robbery in recruitment," sarcastically noting,

"We have finally made it. We are top in scams."

In his post on X, Lone described the chaos during the exam, alleging that aspirants were initially asked to leave the exam halls after being informed of cancellation, while others continued writing.

"Then all are asked to come in again. The paper is already on social media well before aspirants are ready to take the exam," he wrote, questioning whether "heads will roll or we'll be dished out yet another round of third-grade fiction."

Iltija Mufti: "NC Government Wrecking Youth's Future"

Iltija Mufti, daughter of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, also took aim at the National Conference-led government, alleging gross mismanagement of the recruitment process.

"Youngsters across J&K placed overwhelming faith in NC, hoping for transparency in recruitment exams after electing them. But I'm appalled at how the NC government is wrecking their future because of sheer incompetence to even conduct today's JE Electrical exam at the Kothi Bagh Centre," she wrote on X.

She added that instead of ensuring transparency, the paper leak reflects a government "fast becoming a den of corruption."

JKSSB cancels exam amid protests

The OMR-based exam, held earlier in the day, was conducted at 35 designated centres across Jammu and Srinagar. According to an official notice issued by the Controller of Examinations, JKSSB, the test was successfully held at 34 venues, but could not be conducted at one centre due to weather-related disruptions.

"In view of the circumstances, the Board has decided to cancel the examination conducted on 24.08.2025. The same shall be held afresh and a new date will be notified separately," the notification reads.

However, beyond the weather-related issues, the cancellation appears to be prompted by allegations of malpractice, including videos circulating on social media allegedly showing students solving question papers in advance of the exam.

This is not the first time JKSSB has faced criticism over alleged irregularities in examinations. Earlier recruitment tests have also come under scrutiny, prompting investigations and cancellations.