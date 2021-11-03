Jammu and Kashmir Government on Wednesday renamed Lakes and Waterways Development Authority as Jammu and Kashmir Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA).

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 3 of the Jammu and Kashmir Development Act, 1970 (Act XIX of 1970), the Government hereby re-name Lakes and Waterways Development Authority constituted vide notification SRO 109 of 1997 dated 27.03.1997 as Jammu and Kashmir Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA) for all purposes of the said Act," reads an order issued by the government.

Congress leader has asked for changing 'abusive' name

Senior Congress leader and MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi on September 30, has recommended the Jammu and Kashmir authorities to change the name of the Lakes and Waterways Development Authority. His suggestions came after the name's acronym started trending on Twitter for its derogatory connotations.

Although not a big fan of name change, I'll do a Bhajpa here and request the J&K authorities to change / slightly amend the name of Lakes and Waterways Development Authority. — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) September 30, 2021

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Singhvi said that he was not a big fan of the name change but he will request union territory authorities to change or slightly amend the name of Lakes and Waterways Development Authority.

"Although not a big fan of the name change, I'll do a Bhajpa here and request the J&K authorities to change / slightly amend the name of Lakes and Waterways Development Authority," the Congress leader had tweeted.

The acronym of Lakes and Waterways Development Authority recently trended on Twitter after a news agency tweeted that the cleanliness drive of Dal Lake in Srinagar is in full swing.