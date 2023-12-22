As many as 20 snow leopards were captured by the cameras installed in different locations of Kishtwar National Park to conduct a first-ever ground-level comprehensive census of this endangered species.

Although 278 cameras deployed across the 135 locations revealed the presence of approximately 20 individual snow leopards, their number may be touching 100.

"Kishtwar National Park: 20-plus Snow Leopards captured in camera traps. As per estimates: 100-plus could be there in this region of Kishtwar. Another reason to cheer for Kishtwar! The remotest and largest district of Jammu & Kashmir can't be ignored anymore", Deputy Commissioner of Kishtwar Devansh Yadav posted on social media platform X.

The census, conducted by the Wild Life Department, has captured 20 Snow Leopards in camera traps in the Kishtwar High Altitude National Park and also in the South-Eastern Padder in the Kishtwar district. The study has yielded encouraging results, showcasing a substantial presence of snow leopards in the areas.

According to an official, covering two primary areas, Kishtwar High Altitude National Park, Marwah-Dachhan, Kishtwar, and South-eastern Paddar in Kishtwar, the survey meticulously delineated grids for observation.

"Deploying 278 camera traps across 135 locations revealed the presence of approximately 20 individual Snow Leopards, including an adult with two cubs, confirming breeding within the Kishtwar Snow Leopard population", the official said.

Snow Leopards are classified as endangered species

Snow Leopards, classified as a threatened species, find refuge in mountain habitats across Central Asia, including the Himalayan Mountain ranges spanning 12 countries. These elusive cats predominantly prey on Ibex, Blue Sheep, Marmots, and lagomorphs, showcasing remarkable adaptations for survival in harsh, high-altitude environments.

While Snow Leopards are found in various regions in India, Kishtwar, after Ladakh, boasts the highest density of these majestic cats. Efforts to estimate the overall population in Kishtwar are ongoing, promising critical insights into Snow Leopard conservation strategies.

A first-ever comprehensive study of Snow Leopards in Kishtwar

The groundbreaking survey, marking the first-ever comprehensive study of Snow Leopards in Kishtwar, underscores the region's ecological significance. Utilizing advanced camera trap technology, the study captured a substantial number of snow leopards and their prey in their natural habitat, affirming the area's potential as a pivotal conservation site for these rare felines.

The findings not only highlight the urgent need for robust conservation measures to protect Kishtwar's Snow Leopard habitat but also present an opportunity for responsible ecotourism development. Similar initiatives in Ladakh and other Snow Leopard regions have proven successful, potentially creating employment avenues for local youth as tour guides.