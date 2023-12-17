The "historic" verdict of the Supreme Court on Article 370 created differences between Ladakhi groups spearheading the agitation for the statehood and sixth schedule.

While the Leh Apex Body (LAB) has hailed the verdict of the Supreme Court to uphold the decision of the BJP-led government to abrogate Article 370, the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) has expressed disappointment over Apex Court's verdict.

The LAB and the KDA are jointly agitating for the restoration of statehood and getting the Sixth Schedule implemented in Ladakh.

Groups of Leh, which is predominantly Buddhist, hail Apex Court's verdict.

Leaders of Kargil, which has a significant Shia Muslim population, are disappointed with the Supreme Court's verdict to uphold the Union Government's decision.

Former Ladakh MP Thupstan Chhewang, who is the chairman of the LAB, hailed the SC verdict, describing it as a strong step in the direction of strengthening national integration. "The Leh Apex Body welcomes the SC's observations about the early restoration of the statehood of the UT of J&K and the holding of Assembly polls in J&K before September 30, 2024. It observes that democracy works on the premise that the real power belongs to the people. An elected government is the essence of democracy," he said.

The Leh Apex Body stated the judgment raised hope that the Central Government would reassess the situation and give Ladakh its due by elevating it as a full-fledged state.

"Its large area, highly patriotic population waiting for due recognition, need for faster development, strategic location, and distinct ethnic and cultural identity eminently entitles Ladakh to be made a state. The Leh Apex Body has always opposed Article 370 and expressed satisfaction that the SC's judgment has confirmed the wisdom and maturity of its approach," it stated.

Kargil groups term SC's verdict as "disappointing"

On the other hand, Sajjad Kargili, a member of the KDA, said the decision of the SC was disappointing. "It is even more disappointing that there is nothing for Ladakh beyond one-line judgment which deprives Ladakhis of an elected representation," he said.

Kargili said the decision taken on August 5, 2019, couldn't be termed democratic. "A precedent has been set that the Central Government can bifurcate any state without the consideration of legislative assembly. This is a challenge to the federal structure of the country and these kinds of experiments can happen anywhere if these can happen in Ladakh," said Kargili.

LBA, KDA met with MoS Home on December 4

The much-awaited meeting between the agitating groups of Ladakh and the Centre's High Powered Committee (HPC) headed by Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai was held on December 4.

Representatives of Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) highlighted their demands during the 90-minute meeting.

The main demands of the agitating groups of Ladakh are fulfilled statehood for Ladakh, constitutional safeguard (6th schedule), additional Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha seats, and an earlier recruitment process.

The meeting remained inconclusive with no major decision or announcement except for an appeal by the Union MoS Home to groups spearheading the agitation to consider options other than the Sixth Schedule which can also address their concerns on the protection of land, culture, identity, etc.