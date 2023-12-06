Although the dialogue between the Union Government and representatives of Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) restarted after a deadlock of over five months, agitating groups of Ladakh are not optimistic about an early breakthrough.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, who is Chairman of the High Powered Committee has not given any commitment so the agitating groups will wait for some time before announcing any future course of action.

"We are not very optimistic about earlier resolution of our long pending demands. The only achievement of Monday's meeting was the breaking of over five months long deadlock as there was no communication with the Union Government after May this year", Chhering Dorje, ex-BJP leader and former Minister in erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir, told The Bussiness Times.

"During the meeting, the Union Minister only listened to our grievances patiently. He only assured us to seriously look into our long pending demands but has not committed to solving the same", Dorje, who was present in Monday's meeting with the Union Government, said.

He said that agitating groups of Ladakh are waiting for the response of the Union Government to chalk out a future course of action.

Meeting between agitating groups of Ladakh and the Centre's HPC was held on Monday.

The much-awaited meeting between the agitating groups of Ladakh and the Centre's High Powered Committee (HPC) headed by Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai was held on December 4.

Representatives of Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) highlighted their demands during the 90-minute meeting.

Main demands of the agitating groups of Ladakh

Fulfilled statehood for Ladakh

Constitutional safeguard (6th schedule)

Additional Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha seats

Earlier Recruitment Process.

The meeting remained inconclusive with no major decision or announcement except for an appeal by the Union MoS Home to groups spearheading the agitation to consider options other than the Sixth Schedule which can also address their concerns on the protection of land, culture, identity, etc.

HPC was constituted in January this year

The Ministry of Home Affairs, on January 3 this year, constituted a High Powered Committee (HPC) headed by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai to discuss land and employment safeguards for the Union Territory of Ladakh.

The committee was constituted to discuss measures to protect Ladakh's unique culture and language taking into consideration its geographical location and its strategic importance.

Ladakh groups agitating for statehood, and other demands.

The KDA and the LAB have been spearheading the agitation in support of their four major demands including full-fledged statehood for Ladakh, implementation of the Sixth Schedule to protect the interest of the tribal people of Ladakh, separate Lok Sabha seats for Kargil and Leh, and establishment of 'Ladakh Public Service Commission' with the Ladakh Resident Certificate (LRC) as a mandatory requirement for all Gazetted Posts in Ladakh.