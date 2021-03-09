One of the happiest days of one's life is easily the day when we get remarkable exam results, especially when it is a board exam. But an otherwise auspicious day turned into a gloomy one when J&K's class 12 student's results came back with flying colours. Mohammed Mubashir of Khanyar, Srinagar, secured distinction by scoring 439 out of 500 marks in his class 12 examination. But he didn't live to see the proud faces of his parents and relatives.

Mubashir died tragically under mysterious circumstances a little over months ago when he was out with his friends in a tourist resort in Pahalgam. According to reports, the teen died on December 28 and the family alleges that his friends didn't shift him to a hospital despite the advice of the doctors at a dispensary.

As the mystery of Mubhashir's death haunts the family, it was yet another moment that scratched the family wounds. The examination result, which Mubashir had emerged as a topper, unleashed mourning upon the Khanyar residence the IAS-aspirant once lived.

Sajad Ahmad Dar, Mubashir's father said, said it was as if his son died again upon the arrival of the exam results. "There has been mourning again in our house since morning when we learned about his result. What could have been a day of celebration and happiness for the family is now the day of mourning and wailing for us," the grieving father was quoted as saying.

"He was good at studies and wanted to join IAS. Mubashir was also a good football player and went to the gym regularly," Ahmad Dar recalled.

Mother visits grave with almonds, toffee

The sore heart of the mother, whose son had gone too soon, was aching once again as if Mubashir had just died. Upon the arrival of the result, Tanveera Akhter reportedly rushed to her son's grave carrying almonds and toffee to congratulate him.

The months of suffering haven't been put to rest as the family is still in the dark about how Mubashir died. An FIR has been registered at Pahalgam police station, but the investigation is reportedly going at a snail's pace. The family reportedly appealed to LG Manoj Sinha and IG of Police Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar to expedite the investigation.