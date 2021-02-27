Fact-check: Maharashtra Class 10, 12 board exams not cancelled; dates announced

As the Coronavirus cases are again rising in Maharashtra, the state has imposed lockdowns in some of its districts including Akola, Amravati Akot, and Murjitapur.

There have been claims on social media platforms that the state may extend lockdowns in some other parts of the state as well. A school hostel in the state's Washim district recently reported a total of 190 positive cases.

Around 186 students and four teachers make up the lot. Apart from the hostel in Washim, a student hostel in Latur has also confirmed 39 students and five staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, however, said that a decision on another lockdown will be taken over the next few days on the basis of public conduct.

The claim

Earlier this week, there were a few reports on social media that the Maharashtra government has cancelled the class 10th and 12th Exams. Further claims were made on social media that the students of class 10th will be promoted and those class 12th will be asked to appear for the exam at an appropriate time.

Fact Check

International Business Times reviewed the claim about the cancellation of class 10th and 12th exams in Maharashtra. The reports turned out to be completely false in nature. On Friday, Maharashtra school education minister Varsha Gaikwad said the board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 will be held in the district. She refuted claims that because of the increase in coronavirus cases in the state, the Class 10 examination was cancelled.

Local authorities have been directed to ensure that appropriate hygiene and disinfection steps are taken in schools where coronavirus cases have been discovered, according to the minister. Because of the increase in cases in some districts, the local administration has been asked to close schools for a period of time beginning March 1 if appropriate, according to Ms. Gaikwad.

Ms. Gaikwad also announced that the written examinations for Class 12 of the State Board would take place from 23 April to 29 May, and Class 10 from 29 April to 31 May. In February and March, the examinations are normally held, which have to be rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

International Business Times has arrived at the conclusion that the new claiming the cancellation of the 10th and 12th class examination in Maharashtra is false.