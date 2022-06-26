Suspended by the Ministry of Home Affairs nearly two years ago, the controversial IPS officer Basant Rath on Sunday announced his resignation from service on social media, hinting that he is joining politics to contest elections in Kashmir.

Basant Rath announced his resignation from service on his Twitter handle. He also posted the resignation letter that he has written to the Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir.

In his letter addressed to J&K Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta and marked to Director General of Police Dilbag Singh and Commandant General Home Guard H K Lohia, Rath said "I wish to resign from the Indian Police Service in order to be able to participate in electoral politics. Please consider this letter as my request for resignation/voluntary retirement and process it accordingly".

In an earlier post about seven hours ago, Rath wrote "If I ever join a political party, it will be BJP. If I ever contest an election, it will be from Kashmir. If I ever join politics, it will be before March 6, 2024."

Not responding to phone calls

After posting his resignation on social media, Basant Rath is not responding to any phone calls. He also does not give replies to text or WhatsApp messages.

Suspended in July 2020 for "gross misconduct"

Known for stoking controversies, Basant Rath was suspended by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in July 2020 after he filed a police complaint against Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh.

Rath was placed under suspension with immediate effect for "repeated instances of gross misconduct and misbehaviour"

It was clearly mentioned in his suspension order that during the period that this order shall remain in force, the headquarters of Basant Rath shall be Jammu, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Basant Rath shall not leave the said headquarters without obtaining permission of DGP, Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Earlier Rath lodged a complaint against DGP

In June 2020 Basant Kumar Rath had filed a written complaint against J&K DGP Dilbag Singh at Jammu's Gandhi Nagar Police Station. In his complaint, the 2000 batch IPS officer asked the police to take cognizance of "threats to his life and liberty" which he alleged were given to him by the top cop.

"I am writing to you to take note of my genuine apprehensions about my safety and reputation. I am not asking you to lodge an FIR against the person mentioned above (DGP). I am just asking you to make this letter a part of the daily dairy in your station. In case something bad happens to me, you should know whose number to dial," Basant Rath mentioned in the letter he wrote to the Gandhi Nagar Police Station SHO.