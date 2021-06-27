In a bid to amplify J&K police's capabilities to fight terror operations in the valley, a new Black Panther command centre vehicle has been indicted into the force in North Kashmir. The new command vehicles are equipped with modern gadgets that will help fight various terrorist related operations.

According to DIG of North Kashmir Range, the new command centre will be used for operational, law and order and rescue duties for Jammu and Kashmir Police.

"With the support of Director General of Police and IGP Kashmir Zone, the Black Panther Command vehicle has been inducted into the operational logistics of North Kashmir Range," DIG Sujit Kumar (IPS) said.

Black Panther and its advanced features

The Black Panther vehicle is an advanced bullet proof vehicle. It is all weather and all terrain vehicle, which enables operations on the go. These vehicles are also connected to the internet, allowing them to be linked with J&K Police HQ for real-time monitoring of anti-terrorism operations.

With the support of DG @JmuKmrPolice and IG @KashmirPolice the black panther Command vehicle has been inducted into the operational logistics of NKR,

The vehicle shall act as a command center for operational, law and order and rescue duties of the range@DIGBaramulla@bhatray pic.twitter.com/n7c2hogYoS — Sujit Kumar IPS (@sujitpchauhan) June 26, 2021

"The safety of our officers and personnel is our top priority and providing additional secure mobility and safety gears would surely increase the efficiency and capabilities of our dedicated force, working on the anti-terror front," the DGP Dilbag Singh had said at the time these vehicles were received.

The command centre vehicles also have high-resolution CCTV/PTZ cameras with 360-degree view of the area. The interiors of the vehicles are designed to offer comfort for officers during operations.

Two vehicles have been inducted in J&K Police so far, one in Jammu and another in Kashmir Valley. There's no word yet on further additions.