A massive controversy erupted in Jammu and Kashmir after the Union Territory administration released the unchanged list of holidays by rejecting the demand of the ruling National Conference to restore holidays on July 13 and December 5. The ruling National Conference was demanding the restoration of the holiday on December 5, which is the birthday of the founder of the party, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah.

While the ruling party strongly reacted to the list of holidays issued by the Union Territory administration, the opposition BJP hailed the decision not to change the existing list.

"It reflects the narrowmindedness of the BJP which is playing cheap politics in Jammu and Kashmir", the chief of the ruling National Conference and MLA Zaidibal Tanvir Sadiq said.

"We were expecting that the government would include December 5 and July 13 in the list of holidays but unfortunate wishes and aspirations of the people were ignored," he said, adding, "BJP can not undermine the contribution of great political leader Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah with such deceitful tactics."

Observing this action as unnecessary interference with the working of the popular government elected by the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Tanvir Sadiq said and reminded the BJP that the J&K government was representing people's aspirations.

"Restoration of holidays on July 13 and December 5 would be the first task of the National Conference government after the restoration of statehood," he asserted.

CPI(M) echoes NC's stand

Echoing the stand of the ruling National Conference, senior CPI (M) leader and MLA from Kulangam, Y Tarigami, has strongly criticized the removal of July 13 and December 5 from the list of public holidays for the 2025 calendar year, calling it an unfortunate decision that undermines the region's historical and cultural legacy.

Tarigami highlighted the immense historical significance of July 13, a day that commemorates the sacrifices of those who protested against autocratic rule and advocated for human dignity. "July 13 holds immense historical significance for Jammu and Kashmir, as it commemorates the sacrifice of those who laid down their lives protesting against autocratic rule and advocating for human dignity," he said.

He also emphasized the importance of December 5, the birth anniversary of Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, popularly known as Sheikh Sahab.

"Sheikh Sahab and his colleagues made great contributions toward empowering people by democratizing society, implementing radical land reforms, introducing free education, and empowering women as part of the Naya Kashmir manifesto," Tarigami stated.

The MLA warned that removing such pivotal milestones from the official calendar undermines the values they represent and distorts the region's history. "Attempts made to erase such pivotal milestones from our collective memory undermine the values they represent. Distorting the history in this way will serve no purpose," he remarked.

BJP commends government's decision on list of holidays

Opposition BJP appreciated the decision of the government to maintain the status quo in the list of public holidays to be observed in the JK UT during 2025 issued by the General Administration Department.

Reacting sharply to the statement of the spokesperson of the National Conference, where he has termed the exclusion of these two holidays as disregard to Kashmir's history and democratic struggle, BJP leader Brig Gupta reminded the National Conference that it is Jammu and Kashmir and not Kashmir alone.

"The Raj Dharma demands the government to be fair and just to the sentiment and aspirations of the people of both the regions. The people of Jammu and their sentiments can not be ignored any more even if the government enjoyed brute majority," he said, adding, "It is high time that NC shuns the politics of exclusivity and embraces inclusivity by giving equal respect and status to the Dogra heritage and sentiments."

"Cosmetic statements and theatrics wouldn't suffice. It also needs to apologize to the Kashmiri Hindu community for the atrocities committed against them despite being the original inhabitants of the Valley. Rather than opening the old wounds, it should focus on their honourable and safe return to their abode," he said.

Holidays on July 13 and December 5 were deleted in 2019

In a significant decision taken by the Lieutenant Governor Administration on 28 December 2019, the two-state holidays on July 13 and December 5 were deleted from the list of public holidays to be observed in 2020. The practice has been continuing unchanged since then.

The restoration of these two holidays was included in its election manifesto by the National Conference. After forming the government, many leaders and legislators, including the party's general secretary, appealed to the Lieutenant Governor to declare December 5, 2024, as a public holiday but were ignored.