The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Wednesday expressed anger over the Enforcement Directorate's second summon to party President Farooq Abdullah, a day after he was questioned by the same agency for a marathon six hours. The party lambasted the government for its agenda of 'cornering any voices of dissent'.

Terming these ED summonses, the latest on Wednesday, calculated coercive measures, the party spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said it is aimed at curtailing Farooq Abdullah's efforts to weave unity among the mainstream political parties in J&K.

Calling the repeated ED summons a pressure tactic, he said, "What is it that ED forgot to ask during the six hours it interrogated the Member of Parliament?" The government and its agencies, the spokesperson said, 'has no consideration for a law-abiding citizen who is severely immunocompromised and diabetic'.

"Dr Abdullah being treated like this is proof that the BJP is not even interested in a face-saving act and is completely comfortable with being seen as a bully by the nation," he said.

Farooq Abdullah questioned 2nd time this week

This is the second time Farooq Abdullah has been called for questioning by the ED in this week. Earlier, the NC President was called for questioning by the ED on Monday for a case of alleged misappropriation of money when he was chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association.

Previously, the questioning took place in Srinagar, in connection with alleged misappropriation of Rs 43 crore when Farooq Abdullah was the chairman of J&K Cricket Association. The NC leader was questioned by the agency in 2019 regarding his alleged involvement.

What is the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association scam case?