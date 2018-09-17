Students appear in ICSE class 10 exams in Kolkata on Feb 26, 2018 [Representational picture]
Representational pictureIANS

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the dates for the Secondary School Examination (10th) and Higher Secondary Examination Part – II (12th class) for 2018 in Kashmir division.

The class 10 exam will start on October 24 and will end on November 11. The schedule is as below:

J&K class 10 date sheet 2018
JKBOSE Class 10 date sheet

The class 12 exam will start on October 22 and end on November 15. The exam will be conducted for all streams – Science, Arts, Home Science and Commerce. The schedule for the same is as below:

JKBOSE Class 12 date sheet 2018
JKBOSE Class 12 date sheet 2018

'DIGP calls date sheet fake' 

However, the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) of Jammu and Kashmir has called the date sheet doing rounds on social media as 'fake.'

For more detailed information, click here.