The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the dates for the Secondary School Examination (10th) and Higher Secondary Examination Part – II (12th class) for 2018 in Kashmir division.

The class 10 exam will start on October 24 and will end on November 11. The schedule is as below:

The class 12 exam will start on October 22 and end on November 15. The exam will be conducted for all streams – Science, Arts, Home Science and Commerce. The schedule for the same is as below:

'DIGP calls date sheet fake'

However, the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) of Jammu and Kashmir has called the date sheet doing rounds on social media as 'fake.'

J&K Board of School Education (JKBOSE) today said the date sheet doing rounds on social media regarding conduct of 10th Class Exam is fake and BOSE is yet to issue the official date sheet for the said examination pic.twitter.com/1g3FYFeYuP — DIPR-J&K (@diprjk) September 17, 2018

