Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said the abrogation of articles 370 and 35-A was the real tribute to the late Dr. Shyama Prashad Mookerjee who sacrificed his life for the total integration of Jammu and Kashmir with the Indian Union.

"Dream of Dr. Shyama Prashad Mookerjee of Ek Vidhan, Ek Pradhan, and Ek Nishan was fulfilled with the abrogation of articles 370, and 35-A", the Vice-President said while addressing the special convocation of the University of Jammu on Thursday.

"Personally, for the last 20 years, I had been advocating abrogation of Articles 35A and 370. These were temporary provisions in our Constitution but lasted for 70 years. We are happy it's not there now", he observed.

Vice President said that Article 370 was temporary and still lasted for 70 long years. "We are happy today, it's not there in J&K," he said

The Vice President said that Jammu & Kashmir is charting a new path of remarkable growth and development post-abrogation of Articles 35-A and 370. The region's integration into the national mainstream has paved the way for investments, development, and improved governance, he maintained.

आज देश में "दो प्रधान, दो विधान और दो निशान" नहीं चल रहे। @UniversityJammu pic.twitter.com/Twr9hgJdpN — Vice President of India (@VPIndia) June 22, 2023

He noted that the region, unlike before, now has the prevalence of harmonious atmosphere and called it as the greatest homage to the life and mission of Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee who laid down his life for building a strong and united India.

The Vice President announced a Memorandum of Understanding between the Indian Council of World Affairs and the University of Jammu. This, he said, will facilitate greater exposure to the University in domains of culture, education, and foreign affairs at a global level.

Ambedkar was against Article 370

The Vice President said that the architect of the Indian constitution Dr. B R Ambedkar had declined to draft Article 370 as he had a great vision.

"Architect of our constitution was against incorporating Article 370 in the constitution", he said.

The Vice-President said that after the abrogation of Article 370, over 200 state laws have been repealed and 100 laws have been modified.

"Roads are being constructed and there is a huge growth in every sector. Banihal tunnel, Chenani-Nashiri tunnel, and world's highest rail bridge over river Chenab have been completed," he said, adding that India is the world's growing economy and marching ahead with digital transformation.

"It is ironic that false narratives are set afloat in an orchestrated manner by forces that are inimical to this country. Some of us do not take this seriously. I appeal to all of you to not take it lightly. If a silent majority decides to remain silent, it will be silenced forever", he further said.