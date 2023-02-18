Asserting that situation in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has improved during the last three years after the abrogation of Article 370, Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that there was 80 percent reduction in violence from terrorism in J&K.

Pointing toward a recent report of the UT administration regarding footfalls of tourists in the year 2022, the Home Minister said the Kashmir Valley saw about 1.8 crore tourists in one year, which he called a "big deal".

Speaking at an event in Nagpur Amit Shah said that there had been investments worth Rs 12,000 crore in Kashmir in 70 years but under the Modi government, it has got Rs 12,000 crore in just three years.

"Each home in Kashmir has been provided with tap water and electricity, which is a huge change," he said.

Criticizing those who used to give warnings against touching Article 370, Union Home Minister said that not even a single stone was thrown after the abrogation of this article. Home Minister recalled that some people warned of bloodshed if the government dared to even touch Article 370.

"Earlier there used to be stone pelting and processions in Kashmir, today all this has disappeared and cinema halls have started functioning and night shows are also being held in them", he said.

First time in history 1.88-cr tourists visited J&K

Important to mention here that first time in the history of Jammu and Kashmir, record 1.88 crore tourists visited this part of the country in the year 2022 to enjoy the beauty of various famed tourist spots.

The enhanced tourist arrivals in the Union Territory have generated the greatest employment in various regions, highlighting its overall development through a constructive approach, transformative initiatives, and inevitable reforms to empower J&K for its people, culture, and society.

According to the official spokesperson of the J&K government, the Union Government is also making a significant thrust to ensure better infrastructural facilities for the region's people and entice visitors. This has resulted in a fortuitous surge in tourist activities with better law and order, a promising security system, and maintenance of peace in addition to infrastructural and connectivity improvements.

Before 2014 terrorism in Kashmir, Northeast, and left-wing extremism were the biggest challenge

The Home Minister recalled that before the Modi government, the country faced internal security challenges in terms of Kashmir, Northeast, and left-wing extremism.

"Today, I can say that there has been an 80 percent reduction in violence from terrorism in Kashmir, insurgency in the Northeast, and left-wing extremism under the Modi government," he said.

Insurgency has significantly come down in the Northeast, he said, stressing that the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), a controversial statute, has been withdrawn from about 60 percent of the area in the Northeast.