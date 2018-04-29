JK Rowling
JK RowlingReuters

Hogwarts may not be real, but JK Rowling has probably made a little girl believe that there is magic in the world. Kulsum Bano Bhat, a 12-year-old girl from a Himalayan village has received a reply from the Harry Potter author after her teacher posted a photograph of Kulsum's heart-warming essay on Twitter.

Kulsum, who is a student of Haji Public School in India's northern state of Jammu and Kashmir, expressed admiration for the writer in her essay and wished to meet her one day and prayed to Allah to give her a long life.

While retweeting the tweet, the director of the school, Sabbah Haji tagged Rowling and invited her to the school. That is when the magic happened.

Rowling replied to the tweet and requested details of Kulsum so that she can send her a gift.

"Sabbah ma'am told me that JK Rowling had seen my essay and that she had replied. I am so happy. If I get to meet J K Rowling, I will tell her she is wonderful," said the class 7 student, according to The Indian Express.

Kulsum belongs from a village called Breswana in the Doda district of the state and has three siblings. Her parents are both farmers.

She also said that she loved the Harry Potter series and her favorite book is Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. She has also started watching the movies based on the novels and said Hermione Granger is her favorite character, as reported by The Indian Express.

Check out the tweets here:

Twitter users also applauded the kind gesture by JK Rowling.

Related
  • Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery Now Available In App Store
  • Ring bearer owl goes haywire at wedding, leaves guests in splits [Video]
  • Werewolf, Chupacabra or Aswang? 'Half human, half animal' beast caught on camera