Large numbers of safety bunkers are being set up in different border areas which are close proximity to the LOC as a part of the government scheme. According to sources construction of 1200 bunkers has been completed while 1000 are under construction at various stages. DDC Rajouri Mohammad Ayjaz Asad said, " Around 1200 bunkers have been completed. Around 1000 are at other stages of construction. A total of 3131 bunkers are being constructed in the region."

The people of the region have thanked the administrators and expressed gratitude towards the government for the construction of the bunkers which will ensure their safety during firing and shelling from Pakistan. Several border areas are exposed to danger during ceasefire violations from the Pakistan side, affecting their day to day activities.

The new map

The government of India on Saturday, November 1, released the new political maps of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh. Now, India has 28 States and nine Union Territories. The two Union Territories formally came into existence on October 31 this year. Here's the map showing the administrative boundaries of the newly formed UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.