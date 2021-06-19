To get authentic feedback from the grass-root level, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Saturday announced to interact with members of the District Development Councils (DDCs), Block Development Councils (BDCs), and Panchayat representatives once a month.

This initiative of the Lieutenant Governor will take governance to the village level and help empower Panchayati Raj institutions by strengthening the participatory democracy, he said

Monthly interactions with grass-root representatives will be held under the 'LG Mulaqaat' programme to provide a platform to the elected representatives for voicing the aspirations and wishes of the people and highlighting area-specific needs ensuring equitable development for all.

To formulate a mechanism for interactions



The Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department will formulate a mechanism for holding interactions of the Lt Governor with all three tiers of Panchayati Raj Institutions including DDCs, once every month.

The Lt Governor has directed the senior government officials and the DCs to ensure participation of PRI representatives in all government functions, accord them the due protocol, and involve them at every stage of planning and implementation of the developmental projects.

"J&K Government is strengthening participatory democracy, making Panchayati Raj institutions more empowered, vibrant in true sense. The 'LG Mulaqaat' will become a platform to voice developmental aspirations of the people and a strong mechanism to address area-specific needs," the Lt Governor said.

To strengthen the three-tier Panchayati Raj system



The J&K Government has, recently, approved a budget of Rs.12,600.58 crore district Capex budget 2021-22, which is more than double the previous year's budget, for the equitable development of J&K with the active involvement of Panchayats, BDCs, and DDCs, besides planning and implementation of the developmental projects.

First time after Independence



After the successful conduct of District Development Councils (DDCs) elections in the month of December 2020, for the first time, a three-tier system of grassroots-level democracy was established in the Union Territory of J&K.

The government had also amended the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act to provide for the setting up of DDCs in each district which will have directly elected members, marking the implementation of the entire 73rd Constitutional Amendment in the Union Territory.



Lt Governor promises to take PRIs representative on board on important issues



Lt Governor has recently assured the DDC chairpersons that the government's focus is on the empowerment of the Panchayati Raj system and strengthening grass root level of democracy. He had also said that the administration will leave no stone unturned to make this institution more responsive while making sure PRIs representatives are taken on board on issues confronting the common man.

"I can assure you that the government will provide all the facilities, office and accommodation to DDCs. Your participation was a response to those who were raising doubts over DDC elections", the Lt Governor had told the DDC chairpersons.

Taking feedback from the PRIs on the functioning of the administration, execution of the works on-ground, besides getting the first hand information about their concerning issues are some of the key aspects of this monthly interaction. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) June 19, 2021

