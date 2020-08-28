In wake of rise in crimes against BJP leaders and Panchs, another incident has surfaced the Valley. A body was recovered by police from an orchard in Shopain district's Dangam area which was identified as that of a missing Panch from Khonmoh of Srinagar.

The body was buried and was found by some passersby who informed the police. Later, a police team reached the spot and recovered it, as per reports

Panch left for Shopian on August 19, was missing since then

According to the police, "The body has been identified to be that of the Panch Nissar Ahmad Bhat of Khonmoh."

The family had already filed a report with the police, stating that Bhat left for Shopian on August 19 and was missing since then.