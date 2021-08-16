Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Singh said that the grass-root democracy has been strengthened in the Union Territory (UT) by fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the common citizens.

Addressing the function after hoisting the Tricolour at a function on the historic occasion of the 75th Independence Day at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium in Srinagar, the Lieutenant Governor said that the spirit of Jan-Bhageedari (peoples' participation) has been fulfilled by establishing a three-tier Panchayati Raj system in J&K, which is an example of grassroots democracy, strength, and self-reliance to the whole world.

"The grass-roots democracy has been strengthened, fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the common citizens. With the spirit of Kashmiriyat i.e. taking along all religions and creeds on development odyssey, we are achieving new milestones," Sinha said

He regretted that the "Vajpayeeji's principle of Jamhooriyat" was not allowed to flourish on the ground for decades in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sinha said in 2019, the Prime Minister marked the beginning of a new era for Jammu and Kashmir. He, however, said the "Jungle Raj" was ended in J&K by successfully conducting fair, transparent, and violence-free elections of District Development Councils (DDCs).

Terrorism is a curse for peace, development

Dubbing terrorism as a curse for peace, growth, and development, he said the neighboring country has been making a malicious attempt to instigate the youth, but a befitting reply would be given to those who mislead the youngsters through proxy war.

"Those indulged in misleading innocent youth of J&K shall be given a befitting reply," he said and called upon the misguided youth to shun the path of violence and destruction.

10 lakh job opportunities in this decade

The Lieutenant Governor said that at least 10 lakh job opportunities shall be made available for J&K's youth in this decade. "Efforts are being made to connect a large number of youth with employment schemes like Hausala, Himayat, Mumkin, Parwaz, Umeed, Tejaswini, and Sankalp," he said.

"We have made considerable progress in fulfilling the promise of providing 6000 transit accommodations and providing 6000 jobs to the Kashmiri migrant community under the Prime Minister's Development Package," the Lieutenant Governor said.

"Out of the second installment of 3000 posts, 841 posts have already been filled. We had declared the result of 997 posts on the eve of Independence Day. He said that the result for an additional 1000 posts will be notified within a month following the verification process," he said.