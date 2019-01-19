Although the J&K Governor, Satya Pal Malik, has claimed a marked decrease in violence, stone pelting cases in the valley, security apprehensions among the armed forces and agencies grew as militants carried out two grenade attacks in Srinagar within 24 hours.

On Friday afternoon, when the shops are shut for congregational prayers, militants lobbed a grenade at a Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) parolling party in the commercial hub, Lal Chowk. There were reports of damage to property near the blast site, however no loss of life happened.

On January 17, militans lobbed a grenade aimed at a CRPF bunker in the Rajbagh area, just 1 kilometre away from Lal Chowk causing injuries to three J&K police personnel who were regulating the vehicular movement. Three civilians were injured as well.

On Friday morning, a grenade attack was carried out in the volaitile Shopian district of South Kashmir resulting in the damage to residential properties.

Militant outft Jaish-e- Mohammad later claimed the responsibility for Rajbagh attack calling it a revenge for the recent killing of its commander. The J&K poice also arrested a suspect, Mohammad Aslam Beig, who it claimed was planning to carry out an attack on the armed forces in Kupwara district of South Kashmir after recovering ammunition from him.

These attacks come a week ahead of the Republic Day, when the security in the Srinagar city and ouskirts is being tightened.

Earlier, J&K Governor had stated that ever since he took over the charge of the state administration under Presidnet's Rule, there has been a drastic improvement in the law and order situation of the state particularly in the valley and no boys have been recruited as the stone pelters.

Sources in the J&K police told the International Business Times, India edition that there have been strict orders of crack down on the youth who incite others to pelt stones at the security forces, especially in Srinagar and several among them are being handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

However, the families of these arrested youth recently staged a demonstration in Srinagar claiming that their wards were innocent and being framed under false charges.