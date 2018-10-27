An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has lost his life in a grenade attack in Srinagar. The attack took place at a power grid at Wagoora Nowgam in Srinagar late on Friday. The area has been cordoned off soon after the attack.

"Terrorists lobbed a grenade on a CISF ASI deployed for security of a power grid at Wagoora Nowgam in Srinagar, late last night. ASI Rajesh Kumar lost his life in the incident," tweeted news agency ANI.

In another incident this week, an army jawan identified as Rajendra Singh lost his life after being attacked by stone pelters in Anantnag.

Singh, part of Quick Reaction Team, was guarding Border Roads Organisation (BRO) convoy at the time of the attack.

The stone pelters attacked them when the convoy was passing through Anantnag bypass tri-junction in the evening.

The jawan who joined the Army in 2016, is survived by his parents, according to reports.

"We have some people saying don't treat stone pelters like OGWs (over ground workers) of terrorists," said Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Rajendra Singh's death.

"Pakistan is fully aware they can never succeed, terror is another way by them to keep the pot boiling. They want to stall development in Kashmir but Indian state is strong enough to counter everything, and we are fully capable of carrying out different ops," the Army Chief was quoted as saying in media reports.