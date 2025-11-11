The Jammu and Kashmir cricket team on Tuesday scripted history by securing their first-ever victory over the star-studded Delhi side in Ranji Trophy cricket. Led by a brilliant unbeaten century from opener Qamran Iqbal, J&K defeated Delhi by seven wickets, marking a proud moment for the team and its fans.

"It is a proud moment for Jammu and Kashmir as our team defeated Delhi in a Ranji Trophy match," said Brig (Retd) Anil Gupta, Member (Administration) of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA), while speaking to The International Business Times. He added that the win was the result of team effort and the hard work of all players.

While appreciating the entire squad for their performance, Brig Gupta particularly applauded the outstanding individual efforts of Paras Dogra, Abdul Samad, Auqib Nabi, Qamran Iqbal, Vanshaj Sharma, and Sahil Lotra.

Chasing 179 for victory, J&K needed 124 runs on the final day. Iqbal, calm and confident at the crease, scored a superb 133 not out off 147 balls. His positive stroke play, long strides, and powerful drives made batting look easy despite the rough patches on the pitch. Nightwatchman Vanshaj Sharma provided crucial support, and towards the end, Iqbal entertained with one-handed slog-sweeps and clean lofted shots.

A monumental victory! ?



J & K register an impressive 7⃣-wicket win against Delhi on the back of Qamran Iqbal's knock of 133*(147) ?



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/tMwkPihrxx@IDFCFIRSTBank | #RanjiTrophy pic.twitter.com/1YF5aGzFKm — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 11, 2025

Veteran skipper Paras Dogra also played a key role with a century in the first innings. In his 22nd first-class season, Dogra continues to shine, having already scored hundreds against both Mumbai and Delhi this year.

This victory is particularly significant, as Delhi and J&K have faced each other 43 times since 1960, with Delhi winning outright in 37 of those encounters. The win thus marks a historic milestone and showcases J&K's growing stature in India's domestic cricket circuit.

Delhi, struggling with inconsistency and selection challenges, failed to match J&K's discipline and determination. Their spinners couldn't trouble the batters, while J&K displayed confidence, clear strategy, and solid teamwork throughout the match.

With this memorable win—J&K's second outright triumph of the season—the team climbed to second place in Elite Group D, just behind Mumbai.

An innings to savour! ?



? WATCH snippets of Qamran Iqbal's incredible unbeaten knock of 1⃣3⃣3⃣* in the second innings to guide J & K to a memorable victory.



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/tMwkPihrxx@IDFCFIRSTBank | #RanjiTrophy pic.twitter.com/dnJcty61nI — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 11, 2025

Earlier, after opting to bowl first, J&K's pace spearhead Auqib Nabi produced a fiery spell of 5 for 35, supported by Vanshaj Sharma (2/57) and Abid Mushtaq (2/30), as Delhi were bundled out for 211 in their first innings.

In reply, J&K displayed composure with the bat. Paras Dogra struck a brilliant 106, Abdul Samad added a fluent 85, and Kanhaiya Wadhawan contributed a steady 47 to post 310, securing a 99-run lead.

Delhi appeared to be mounting a recovery in their second innings at 267 for 5, courtesy of skipper Ayush Badoni (72) and Ayush Dosajh (62). However, Vanshaj Sharma turned the match decisively in J&K's favour, claiming 6 for 68 as Delhi collapsed, losing their last five wickets for just 10 runs.

Set 169 to win, opener Qamran Iqbal played the innings of his career, remaining unbeaten on 133 to steer J&K to 179 for 3, sealing a famous victory in their 43rd Ranji encounter against Delhi.

The result not only ended Delhi's decades-long dominance but also underscored the rising strength, resilience, and confidence of Jammu and Kashmir cricket in India's domestic arena.

J&K will next face Hyderabad in their Round 5 fixture at the Hostel Ground, JKCA. The team currently stands second in Elite Group D with two wins and one loss.