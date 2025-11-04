A day after chaos and controversy forced the cancellation of the Indian Heaven Premier League (IHPL) in Srinagar, the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) distanced itself from the tournament, clarifying that the event had no connection or collaboration with the Association.

"We have nothing to do with this event. Far from collaborating with such an illegal tournament, we had actually cautioned against organising such activities," said Brig (Retd) Anil Gupta, Member Administration of the JKCA, while speaking to The International Business Times. He added that "such illegal events should be discouraged."

"For the record, the organizers of the said private league neither approached the JKCA nor obtained any form of approval, consent, or association from the Association in relation to the event. The JKCA was in no manner connected—directly or indirectly—with the planning, organization, or execution of the so-called IHPL tournament," Brig Gupta stated in an official press release.

As a matter of policy, the JKCA expressly discourages and disassociates itself from any privately organized cricket events or leagues that are not sanctioned or recognized by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The matches were reportedly held at Bakshi Stadium, which is owned and administered by the J&K Sports Council and not designated as a cricket venue under the jurisdiction or management of the JKCA.

The JKCA reiterated its unwavering commitment to transparency, fair play, and adherence to the BCCI's guidelines governing cricket administration in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

FIR registered, probe ordered

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered a case and launched a probe into alleged financial irregularities, unpaid dues, and mismanagement surrounding the privately run T20 cricket tournament.

According to officials, an FIR under relevant sections of law has been registered, and an investigation has been initiated to ascertain the circumstances that led to the abrupt collapse of the high-profile league.

The event, which featured several local, national, and international cricketers, descended into turmoil after multiple players reportedly boycotted matches over non-payment of promised fees. The organizers, citing "technical issues," instructed several players not to report to the stadium, while others claimed they were asked to vacate their hotel accommodations in Srinagar.

Players who had travelled from outside Jammu and Kashmir also alleged that they were left without clarity or communication from the management after matches were suddenly cancelled. "My match was scheduled for today, but when I called my manager, he told me not to come to the stadium due to some technical problems," said one player.

Several participants said they received calls from hotel staff, catering vendors, and bus drivers, who too complained of unpaid dues. "We heard that some organisers may have left the hotel late last night," another player said on condition of anonymity, adding that participants were instructed to remain inside the hotel until the situation was clarified.

The IHPL had been heavily promoted on social media as a major sporting event featuring prominent names and offering attractive prize money. However, the league's legitimacy came under question since it was not recognized by either the BCCI or the JKCA.

Amid growing confusion, the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council also distanced itself from the controversy, stating that it had no administrative role in the event. "The Council had only provided the ground on a rental basis as per norms. The government has nothing to do with the organization or management of this league," a senior official clarified.

Efforts to contact the IHPL organisers for comment proved futile. While one organiser's phone remained switched off, another person associated with media coordination said he was "confused" and unaware of the developments.

Matches scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at Bakshi Stadium were also cancelled after players refused to take the field. Many of the international players have already left Srinagar, while several local cricketers continue to stay at the Radisson Collection Hotel, awaiting clarity on pending payments.

As the investigation progresses, the sudden collapse of the IHPL has left hundreds of players, support staff, and vendors in limbo, raising serious questions about the credibility and oversight of privately organised sports events in the region.

Notably, the league had been promoted and endorsed by a well-known cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir, whose role and involvement are also expected to come under scrutiny during the probe.