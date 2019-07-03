The Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered an FIR against a school teacher in Handwara for threatening a student on slaughtering him with an axe.

In a horrific video that has gone viral over the internet, the frightened boy can be seen crying and held on the ground by the man with the axe pointed towards the child. The incident took place at a classroom inside Future Education Institute Wagahat Magam in Handwara. Other students can also be seen inside the classroom.

"Close your eyes. I am going to slaughter him," the teacher tells the other students in Kashmiri. The students are not dressed in their uniforms and are wearing winter clothes like Pheran(traditional Kashmiri gown used to keep warm during winter) and sweaters, reports NDTV.

The police registered a case after the heinous video showing disturbing visuals went viral over the social media on Tuesday. The investigating officers are questioning people who are allegedly involved or has details of the incident.

"A video was found circulating on social media, in which a young boy is seemingly held to the ground by a male person, who is holding an axe in another hand and threatening to assault him with it," said a police spokesperson.

Netizens have demanded stringent action against the perpetrator for doing such monstrous act against a student that too by a teacher.