Fans of JK Rowling are not happy after it was revealed that Albus Dumbledore was, in fact, a gay.

As earlier reported, JK Rowling talked about Albus Dumbledore and Gellert Grindelwald in a Blu-Ray feature of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. In the piece, the British author stated that they [Dumbledore and Grindelwald] were in an intense relationship adding, "But as happens in any relationship, gay or straight or whatever label we want to put on it, one never knows, really, what the other person is feeling."

JK Rowling further added that she is less interested in the sexual side of Albus Dumbledore and Gellert Grindelwald's relationship but even believes that there was some sexual dimension to the relationship.

"I am in the sense of the emotions they felt for each other, which ultimately is the most fascinating thing about all human relationships."

After this news surfaced, several fans of Harry Potter world took to Twitter and other social media handles to share their disdain towards this revelation. There are several who are apparently not pleased that Rowling is exploring this tangent of Albus Dumbledore's sexuality so late.

One Twitter user posted, "I love Harry Potter so much but JK's blatant (and failing) attempts to make Dumbledore any gayer without actually having the guts or motive to actually write it... Smh, making a character gay to seem woke or give them more depth... Sloppy, Rowling."

While the other stated, "jk Rowling reappearing every 2 months to say something literally no one asked about is me adding more random details to my essay to up my word count."

Acclaimed writer-director Hazel Hayes compared this announcement with James Cameron's Avatar movie sequels. As per Hayes, just like Avatar sequels, no one asked for this.

As mentioned already, Albus Dumbledore's sexuality is not mentioned in the Harry Potter books and the adapted movies. At the same time, there were speculations that in Fantastic Beasts movie series, we will get to see Dumbledore's intense sexual relationship drama with Gellert Grindelwald, but as it turned out, it was not touched in detail. Fans are hoping that with Fantastic Beasts 3, JK Rowling would try to cover this area as well.