The economic offence wing of the Crime Branch of Kashmir (CBK) produced a challan against three persons accused of producing fake death certificates to fraudulently extract insurance money. With the connivance of his parents, a resident of Kupwara produced fake death certificates twice and fraudulently extracted a huge amount from the insurance company by showing himself as dead in two accidents in two years.

During the investigation, it was found that the "deceased" was alive and had faked episodes of two accidents just to cheat the insurance company.

The Economic Offence Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir Produced Challan in Case FIR No. 15/2008 U/S 420, 467,468,471,201,120B RPC before the Hon'ble Court of Forest Magistrate Srinagar against Taveen Hussain Shah son of Sakhi Shah resident of Gundi Syedain Karnah, district Kupwara, Gul Fatima wife of Sakhi Shah and Sakhi Shah son of Mir Ali Shah.

According to a statement issued by the Crime Branch, the instant case had been registered upon a receipt of a written complaint from Jatinder Pal Singh, Area Manager, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, Jammu, wherein it was alleged that one Taveen Ahmad Shah had opted for life insurance policies twice with ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and had fraudulently extracted the huge amount by showing himself as dead.

Accordingly, a case FIR No. 15/2008 had been registered, and an investigation into the matter was set in motion.

During the investigation, it has surfaced that the accused Taveen Shah had hatched a criminal conspiracy in league with his mother and father and misrepresented the facts before the ICICI insurance company and illegally, fraudulently extracted an amount of Rs 4.27 lakhs as insurance claim of one of his policies by producing his fake death certificate in a road accident.

Within two years cheater "dies" twice

According to the Crime Branch, after receiving the one insurance claim, the accused Taveen Shah executed another two policies for Rs. 52 lakhs and produced another death certificate of Road Traffic Accident (RTA) in Banihal.

"During the course of the investigation, it was established that the accused Taveen Hussain Shah (policyholder) had not died in the road accident anywhere and had managed fake and forged death certificates to avail the insurance amount and has shown him as dead twice, but the fact is that the accused Taveen Hussain Shah is still alive. The offences were proved against him and the challan has been produced in the court of law.", the statement reads.