The Directorate of School Education Kashmir has ordered an inquiry to probe the alleged fake appointment of a teacher posted at Boys High School Barthana, Srinagar. The teacher was drawing his salary from the government's exchequer since 2009 and authorities at the helm of the affairs were in deep slumber.

After the initial inquiry, it was found that neither the said teacher was appointed by the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) in the year 2009 nor any appointment order was issued by the Director School Education Kashmir.

Taking serious note of the whole episode, the Director School Education placed the namely Hilal Ahmed Sheikh, shown working as a teacher in Boys High School Barthana under suspension and attached with the Directorate office till the completion of the inquiry.

Teacher was appointed on fake order; authorities were in deep slumber

"The Chief Education Officer (CEO) Srinagar through his official communication on November 22 of 2022 has reported to Director School Education Kashmir that one Hilal Ahmed Sheikh was shown appointed as teacher vide DSEK Order No. 491 DSEK of 2009 dated June 12 of 2009", reads an order issued by DSEK.

"The order was issued under No. Estt-111/24/2009 Sgr/6009-13 after being selected by the JK Service Selection Recruitment Board (JKSSRB) vide SSB/Sel/Secy/09/1772-76 dated May 20 of 2009, appearing at serial number 10", the DSEK order reads.

The CEO Srinagar has further stated that on verification of the list it was found that neither his name exists in the selection list nor in the appointment order issued on June 12 of 2009. The case was forwarded to the Directorate for further necessary action.

Joint Director to conduct full dress inquiry

In wake of the communication received from CEO Srinagar, the DSEK has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

The Joint Director (Central) School Education Kashmir Mohammad Rouf Rehman has been appointed as inquiry officer to conduct a "full dress inquiry in the matter". Therefore, till completion of the inquiry, the teacher shown working as a teacher in Boys High School Barthana is hereby placed under suspension.

Notably, a probe has been launched to ascertain the authenticity of the appointment after the passage of 13 years.

Earlier a female serving on fake documents for 18 years was terminated

Earlier in October this year, the government has terminated a female teacher after 18 years of her services, following a departmental inquiry that found her 10th pass certificate as fake and fabricated.

The teacher was initially engaged as an Education Volunteer in 2005 based on her 10th pass certificate by Zonal Education Officer Rohama in district Baramulla.

After passing the 12th examination through Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad UP in 2011, she was converted as Rebar-eTalim (ReT) in Zone Rohama by the Chief Education Officer Baramulla in 2018.

The Chief Education Officer Baramulla later submitted her case to the Directorate of School Education Kashmir for regularization after completion of her five years of service as ReT. Upon examination of the case, it was found that the said incumbent has passed the 10th class examination through JKBOSE under Roll No. 340407 session 2000, and accordingly the said certificate was sent for verification.

The JKBOSE declared her marks certificate was fake and fabricated so an inquiry was initiated. The inquiry report submitted on September 9, 2022 established that the said marks certificate of the 10th class examination bearing Roll No. 340407 session 2000 was fake and fabricated and recommended that the orders for termination of services of the said delinquent official be issued.