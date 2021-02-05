J&K government is restoring 4G internet services across the valley. The announcement was made by J&K Principal Secretary (Power & Information). The restoration of high-speed mobile internet services comes after one and a half year. The internet services were restricted to 2G only in the region on August 5, 2019.

This will be the first time when the Valley will effectively avail high-speed internet that was suspended after restrictions were clamped in the Valley following the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two union territories on August 5, 2019.

The restoration of 4G services follows the recommendation of a panel constituted by the Supreme Court of India to review the restrictions vis-à-vis the security situation in the Union Territory, reports have said.

On May 11, last year, a three-judge bench headed by Justice NV Ramana had set up a special committee led by Union Home Secretary to take a call on the issue after conducting a wide-ranging assessment of the security situation in the sensitive region. Besides, the Union Home Secretary, DoT Secretary and Chief Secretary of J-K are also part of the panel.

Internet suspension in Haryana districts

While J&K has finally restored high-speed mobile internet in the region, the Haryana government announced the suspension of mobile internet services (2G/3G/4G/CDMA/GPRS), Bulk SMS services and all dongle services provided on mobile networks except the voice calls extended in the territorial jurisdiction of two districts-Sonipat and Jhajjar till 5 pm tomorrow.