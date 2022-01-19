The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded single-day highest COVID positive cases since the outbreak of the pandemic.

On Wednesday J&K recorded 5,818 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus - 1,752 from the Jammu division and 4,066 from Kashmir Valley. With today's cases, the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 3,72,669. Also, four COVID deaths have been reported from the Jammu division alone.

Earlier, single-day highest cases were reported on May 7, 2021, when J&K had recorded 5,443 positive cases.

First-time since March 9, 2020, when the first coronavirus positive case was detected in J&K, 5,818 positive cases were recorded.

With four more deaths, the death toll in J&K has reached 4,579 and 5,818 fresh positive cases reported on Wednesday and have pushed the tally of positive cases to 372,669.

Moreover, 1,255 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 592 from the Jammu Division and 663 from Kashmir Valley.

Jammu district also records single-day highest cases

Jammu, the winter capital of the Union Territory, is fast emerging as a COVID hotspot for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic as over 1,000 cases have been reported.

As per official data of the J&K government, earlier Jammu had recorded single-day highest 658 cases on May 9, 2021, when a total of 5,190 cases were reported across the UT.

J&K achieves milestone of over 2 crore COVID-19 vaccinations

However, Jammu & Kashmir today achieved the landmark of administering over 2 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses in the ongoing COVID vaccination campaign across the country.

On the occasion, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has complemented the efforts of healthcare and frontline workers who battled the odds of tough geographical terrain, weather vagaries, and a host of other impediments in achieving this momentous task.

Congratulations J&K on achieving milestone of 2 crore #COVID vaccine doses. Deeply grateful to the healthcare workers, nurses, doctors & Immunization Officials who are risking their lives on a daily basis to fight pandemic. pic.twitter.com/Z3un5qxqsl — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) January 19, 2022

"Congratulations to the people of UT for their cooperation and resolve to unitedly tackle the public health emergency", he added.

J&K has been a front runner among the States/UTs in vaccinating the eligible population with the COVID vaccine. The J&K administration achieved the completion of one crore doses of COVID vaccination as early as September 18, 2021. Subsequently, 100% coverage of 1st dose in the 18 and above age group was achieved on October 14, 2021. It was on January 12, 2022, the administration achieved 100% 2nd dose coverage of the 18 and above age group.

The Lt Governor has been personally monitoring the public health response to the COVID pandemic, including the achievement of vaccination, on a weekly basis.