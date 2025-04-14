As the menace of drug addiction has emerged as the biggest challenge in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, authorities have decided to set up district-level monitoring committees in all 20 districts to ensure the strict implementation of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

This decision was taken during the Narcotics Coordination meeting chaired by J&K Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo to review the progress in tackling drug trafficking and abuse across Jammu & Kashmir.

The meeting highlighted key achievements, ongoing challenges, and future strategies to curb the narcotics menace in the region.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary issued a set of comprehensive directions aimed at strengthening the enforcement and judicial mechanisms under the NDPS Act. He underscored the urgent need to adopt a multi-pronged strategy combining strict law enforcement, judicial efficiency, and community awareness to effectively address the problem.

In a significant move, the Chief Secretary called for the constitution of District Monitoring Committees in each district of the UT. These committees, to be headed by the respective Deputy Commissioners and comprising SSPs and Public Prosecutors as members, will be responsible for regularly monitoring the status of NDPS cases. They will specifically focus on long-pending cases and facilitate their speedy trial and disposal. He also directed that a police station-wise review of all NDPS cases be carried out regularly to strengthen the quality of prosecution and enhance conviction rates.

The Chief Secretary also reviewed various FIRs registered in previous years that remain pending for final disposal. He asked the Deputy Commissioners and SSPs to personally monitor the progress of such cases and ensure that investigations are concluded without further delay.

1,514 FIRs registered, 2,260 persons arrested in 2024

It was informed in the meeting that enforcement agencies have registered significant cases and arrests over the past two years. In 2024 alone, 1,514 cases were registered, 2,260 arrests were made, and 274 detentions were carried out under the NDPS Act.

For the first quarter of 2025 (January–March), 464 cases had been registered, resulting in 637 arrests and 76 detentions. Notably, in 31 cases involving commercial quantities, properties of drug dealers worth ₹12 crore were attached by the authorities.

Regarding the destruction of illicit crops and the conduct of awareness programs, the meeting was informed that in 2023–24, poppy cultivation on 273 acres and cannabis on 1,642 acres was destroyed. Additionally, over 1,903 awareness programmes were conducted across districts, with Kupwara/Handwara leading with 347 events.

On the training and accountability front, it was revealed that 195 training sessions have been conducted since 2022, covering 4,267 officers. Furthermore, 27 departmental inquiries were initiated in 2024 against Investigating Officers, with 16 punishments awarded, including censures and withheld increments.

With regard to treatment facilities, the meeting was apprised that around 20 Addiction Treatment Facilities are functional across the UT (11 in Kashmir, 9 in Jammu). It was reported that 2,332 new patients were registered and 77,382 follow-up visits were recorded at these centres in the first quarter of 2025.

In addition, facilities run by the Police and Social Welfare Departments reported 1,762 fresh OPD cases and 450 IPD admissions in 2024. IPD services are also set to expand in districts like Kulgam, Shopian, Pulwama, and Ganderbal as manpower is currently being trained for this purpose.

Regarding regulatory actions against negligent pharmacies, the meeting was informed that 22,379 licenses were reviewed in 2025, with 73 suspended and 4 canceled.

Chief Secretary Raises Concern Over Underutilization of Court Time in NDPS Cases

The Chief Secretary expressed concern over the underutilization of court time in NDPS cases, often due to gaps in the investigation process. He emphasized the need to identify these shortcomings and hold officials accountable, particularly in cases where defective charge sheets (challans) delay or derail judicial proceedings. He directed the Police Department to investigate whether procedural delays or poor-quality investigations were contributing to bail or acquittals, especially in serious cases involving commercial quantities of narcotics.

Recognizing the evolving nature of drug trafficking networks, Dulloo stressed the need to strengthen intelligence-gathering mechanisms to identify and apprehend key players in the drug trade. He urged the Police Department to effectively use its intelligence network to detect patterns, identify repeat offenders, and track supply chains.

In cases involving habitual or organized drug traffickers, he recommended invoking provisions related to organized crime or Section 346 of the BNSS to dismantle syndicates and create a strong deterrent in society against the drug trade.

The Chief Secretary also raised concerns over the vulnerability of border districts to cross-border drug smuggling, particularly from neighbouring regions. He instructed the concerned authorities to maintain heightened vigilance in these areas and to step up surveillance activities to detect local involvement in the illicit trade.

Dulloo further directed that unauthorized drug de-addiction centres be identified and penalized heavily for violating norms. He emphasized the strict monitoring of chemist shops to ensure that no contraband substances are sold without valid prescriptions or authorization.

Highlighting delays in trials due to pending forensic reports, Dulloo instructed the Forensic Science Laboratory to expedite the analysis and reporting of samples collected in NDPS cases. He asserted that early submission of forensic evidence plays a pivotal role in the timely conclusion of trials.

Reiterating the importance of community engagement, Dulloo called for continuous IEC (Information, Education, and Communication) campaigns to raise awareness—especially among the youth—about the harmful effects of drug abuse. He stressed that such campaigns must reach even the remotest corners of the UT to prevent young people from falling prey to this life-destroying menace.

DGP Seeks Support from All Government Departments to Eradicate the Menace

Speaking at the meeting, Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, emphasized the need for a "whole-of-government approach" to effectively eliminate this social evil. He noted that law enforcement agencies alone cannot succeed without the active support of other government departments and responsible citizens.

Principal Secretary, Home Department, Chandraker Bharti, remarked that the quality of investigations can be further improved to increase conviction rates. He also supported the idea of filing appeals in genuine cases and transferring high-value cases to the NCB/ED for more professional investigation and better outcomes.