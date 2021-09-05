Amid rampant complaints regarding overcharging by private ambulances, Jammu and Kashmir has decided to fix rates to shift patients to hospitals situated outside the Union Territory (UT).

During the peak of the second wave of Coronavirus, private ambulance operators had virtually looted the helpless family members of the patients as there was no check on the rates of these ambulances.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Dr. Raghav Langer has issued instructions regarding the registration of private ambulances in view of the rampant complaints.

The Divisional Commissioner has received complaints that private ambulances are charging exorbitant rates from patients to shift them to hospitals located outside the UT of J&K. This has been going on in an unregulated manner for a long time and now the administration has taken cognizance of the same.

Transport Commissioner to notify rate per kilometer

The Divisional Commissioner has asked Transport Commissioner to issue necessary orders under the Motor Vehicles Act and to notify the per km rates of AC/non AC/Critical Care Ambulances through the Committee constituted vide Govt Order No. 41-TR of 2008; in terms of section 67 (1)(i) of MV Act, 1988.

Similarly, Director Health Services Jammu has been directed to issue public notices for information of all ambulance operators to compulsorily get the NOC of the Directorate before plying ambulances on the road. Motor Vehicle Department had already issued an order in this regard on 24-06-2016 but the same was not being implemented effectively.

The Divisional Commissioner office has also directed all RTOs/ARTOs and other Registering Authorities to enforce the provisions on the ground and seek necessary help of DC's and SSP's in the matter of public interest.

Rates also fixed for ambulances coming from outside UT

The Divisional Commissioner said that the process for getting the rates notified by the Government has now been initiated and once the rates of Ambulances are formally notified by the Government; the same shall be enforceable for all ambulances including those enter UT from other states.

The suggestions regarding tariff fixation, have been received through the Directorate of Health, Jammu. No authorized dealer can now sell any ambulance to any private agency without a specific NOC from the Director Health Services.