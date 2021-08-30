As their experiment to resume classes for 9th to 12th students has proved successful, authorities of the Kargil district of the Union Territory of Ladakh have decided to reopen schools for middle classes also from September 1. The decision to reopen middle schools from Wednesday has been taken due to the demand of the public amid an improved COVID-19 situation in the district.

An order to this effect was issued by District Magistrate Kargil, Santosh Sukhadeve in which it was mentioned that there had been various representations demanding the opening of the educational institutions because of the decline in COVID-19 cases.

Educational institutions in Kargil were already reopened on August 2 for 9th to 12th level classes. The Ladakh administration, on 1 August, had issued a comprehensive statement highlighting the SOPs that were needed to follow to run the schools.

All educational institutions, including colleges and coaching centres were closed on April 18 in Ladakh after a surge in COVID cases in the UT.

Kargil schools directed to strictly follow COVID SoPs

While allowing government as well as private institutions to resume classes from September 1, Deputy Commissioner Kargil has asked the concerned head of the institutions to ensure that COVID-19 SOPs and guidelines, issued by the district administration, should be followed in letter and spirit.

Any violation of the orders shall invite action under Section 188 of IPC, Disaster Management Act 2005, and Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, the Deputy Commissioner said.

Classes to run with 50% attendance

As per the order issued by the Deputy Commissioner schools have to function only with 50 percent attendance in each class. Heads of educational institutions have been directed to conduct RT-PCR tests of students and faculty members before resuming the classes. It is also advised that "so far as practicable" classes are run in an open area.

The Chief Education Officer Kargil is also directed to ensure proper adherence to COVID protocol in schools, especially in private institutions.

Seven new positive cases in Ladakh

As per data shared by the Health Department of the Union Territory of Ladakh, during the last 24 hours, seven new positive cases were reported in this mountainous region. However, eight patients were cured and discharged across the UT. With the recovery of eight patients, there are 71 active COVID cases in Ladakh-51 in Leh and 20 in the Kargil district.

A total of 207 COVID deaths have been reported in Ladakh since the outbreak of the pandemic. 149 deaths were reported from Leh and 58 from Kargil district.